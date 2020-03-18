On any given day, mental health counselor Ted Matthews answers seven to 15 phone calls from farmers across the state who want to talk about topics that are troubling them.
“I don’t try to talk them into anything; I talk to them, I actually listen to them and I respond to what I’m hearing,” Matthews said. “If they have a five-minute question and say goodbye, that’s the end of the conversation. If they call back again, great. If they don’t — great.”
Before Matthews started his current post as Director of Minnesota Rural Mental Health out of Hutchinson, he worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He recalled a disastrous flood season in 1993, when federal aid was open the entire state.
“No farmers called, not one,” Matthews said.
A year later, a farm business management instructor called Matthews and asked if he was able to help out some farmers.
“It was then that we came to the conclusion that farmers don’t call psychologists,” Matthews said.
When Matthews started providing free consultation to farmers as part of a program funded by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, his phone seldom rang. He said it was because he hadn’t gained the trust of farmers — something the agricultural community has relied on for generations.
“Trust is a very big thing for farmers. They may have the same feed salesman for 40 years and it’s because they trust that guy,” Matthews said. “With the work I do, I tell everyone not to say ‘let’s call a psychologist’ — instead, say ‘let’s call Ted, he knows more about this than I do.’ Keep it simple so they’re not uncomfortable calling.”
Matthews never asks for a caller’s name or information since the program doesn’t bill them, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t develop meaningful relationships with certain callers. Some, he says, talk for only five minutes with a single question — others call him weekly.
“It depends on their needs and wants instead of mine,” he said.
An endless cycle
A number of factors put stress on the mental health of farmers, but — in a business that relies almost entirely on weather — perhaps none is more persistent than the constant lack of control.
“Sometimes farmers in our community get lost in the shuffle I think as the community changes,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “It’s been a tough year for them with all the economic issues and the weather.”
Matthews said farmers don’t often realize the heightened level of stress they’re experiencing because they all share similar burdens.
“The problem is we don’t all handle stress the same way and we all can’t handle the same amount of stress,” Matthews said. “We’re different people.”
The typical farming season, Matthews explained, starts with acquiring an operating loan.
“In order to get that they have to have all their books in order,” he said. “That’s pretty stressful.
Once a farmer gets an operating loan from they bank they prepare for planting. Last spring showed how wrong that process could go, with farmers delaying planting into the summer months due to a significantly wet spring.
“They were so late it was like the Indy 500, they were panicked about getting their crop in,” Matthews said. “Is it wet? Is it too dry? Are the roots going to be deep? Will we have aphids? You get through all of those things.”
Months later, farmers are again at the mercy of Mother Nature when it’s time to harvest the crops. Last fall, for example, the crops had difficulty drying, so farmers had to either pay to store them in a drying bins, harvest a sub-quality crop or leave the crop in the fields and hope it dries and can be harvested before the snow piles up too high.
“Finally you harvest the crop and find out if you made any money,” Matthews said. “You get through that whole year of stress, take a deep breath and say ‘OK, now I have to get ready for my operating loan.
“So when don’t they have stress?”
A changing landscape
Farmers are also struggling to cope with an industry that has gone through a massive change in the last century. Fear of losing the family farm is even greater in today’s landscape, where there is no feasible way to return to farming.
The financial barrier of establishing a new farm is insurmountable, making the everyday stakes of maintaining a farm sky-high.
“Back 100 years ago, 60 years ago, if you wanted to be a farmer you could be one,” Matthews said. “You might have to work a part-time job, get a little bit of land and put all your time and effort into buying more land. Now, if you’re out — you’re out. That’s it ... there is no way, when you’re out, that you can get back in.”
Matthews contrasted the situation of a bankrupt farmer to that of a bankrupt plumber. The plumber, he said, can work for another company, slowly saving money so they can eventually go off and reinvest in a new business. But an ousted farmer is hard-set to afford the land and equipment purchases needed to make a new farm viable.
Another compounding factor is generations of family legacy that most farmers carry on their back.
“They’re running businesses that are generations old, so that puts you in a tough spot to ask for help or show weakness,” Hennen said.
Even when farmers are prepared to talk, Hennen said it can seem difficult to find anyone that will listen.
“They’re more isolated,” Hennen said. “They’re not at a workplace where there is access to an employee assistance program. They’re working at a small business out on their own and struggling with financial issues caused by factors that are out of their control.”
But help is readily available. Not just by calling into a hotline or talking with an advocate like Matthews, but by tapping into what Matthews identifies as an established rural network of clergy, bankers, UM-Extension and the sheriff’s office.
“Sheriff’s offices are a huge factor and people never give them credit for that,” Matthews said. “They’re unfairly looked at because they’re often times the bearer of bad news, but they’re also a great resource when we have so few in rural areas.”
But even when help seems out of reach, Matthews offers a piece of simple, valuable advice: be nice to yourself.
“Don’t judge everything as ‘why?’ Say ‘I feel whatever it is I feel’ — don’t focus so much on ‘why do I feel it?’” Matthews said. “Focus on ‘I do feel it and what can I do? How can I feel healthier?’”