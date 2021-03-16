The family of Casey Trutnau sat on folding chairs in a residential garage in Shakopee in late January. They were gathered to share stories about their beloved son, grandson and brother, Casey.
Those who knew him best described Casey as a caring person, imaginative and someone who got into your typical hijinks as a kid.
"He was a spunky little guy," said Susan Humble, Casey's grandmother. "He was curious, but just, always smiling."
Casey, 23, of Jordan, died in December from stabbing-related injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death a homicide. Taylor Jason Beuch, 23, was charged in Scott County District Court with second-degree murder in Casey's death. An omnibus hearing for Beuch is scheduled for April 16. The lawyer representing Beuch, Travis Keil, declined to comment for this story regarding the case.
But the court proceedings are not what Casey's family is focusing on right now. They remember a beloved sibling, friend and a man who went on to serve in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army and later worked for Open Door, a nonprofit that helps adults with developmental disabilities learn life skills.
Remembering Casey
Casey, the third of four siblings, attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jordan through his early elementary days. He then transferred to Jordan Public Schools and graduated from Jordan High School in 2015.
As a kid, Casey could be a bit of a troublemaker, though his siblings claim he always got away with whatever mischief he put his friends or brothers and sisters up to.
"One time he got in trouble and he ran outside and he climbed a tree," his older sister Kallie Trutnau said. "He hid up in the tree so that no one could find him so that he couldn't get in trouble."
Even when he couldn't run and hide, the Trutnaus said his "puppy dog eyes" helped him get away with anything.
"He was a charmer," said Casey's mother, Christy Trutnau.
Kortney Trutnau, Casey's younger sister, said when she got to the high school, teachers "had to keep their eye" on her.
"She had a hard one to follow," Bob Trutnau, Casey's dad, added.
Cole Leahy, a childhood friend of Casey's, said he often faced the blame for the pranks his friend would pull at school. He said "prankster" and "troublemaker" are perfect words to describe Casey.
"He would pull pranks on me and I would end up getting in trouble for him, and he would just laugh," Leahy said. "It was ridiculous. I don't know how he did it."
Brian Gustafson, the dean of students at Jordan High School, said although Casey got up to some of the typical high-school hijinks, he "was not in trouble too much."
"He was a really nice kid," Gustafson said. "Respectful, easy-going kid, easy to talk to. Not a loud kid, but confident in himself. He knew where he wanted to go — a lot of kids don't have goals, but he knew what he wanted to do when he got out of high school, and that just gave him a quiet confidence."
His parents remember Casey as a creative, curious child who loved spending time with his family.
He was a Star Wars fan who loved playing video games with his brother and drawing doodles of SpongeBob SquarePants and characters he created.
"He was very imaginative," said Cody.
Service to the community
Upon graduating from high school in 2015 Casey enlisted in the army for a little over three years. For one year he was stationed in Afghanistan, and spent the rest of his time at an army base in El Paso.
Once Casey left the army he began working for Open Door, a nonprofit that helps adults with developmental disabilities learn life skills.
"He was always trying to find ways to make the clients smile," Kallie said. "To make them feel like they had a meaningful relationship with someone."
Casey's involvement with work and commitment to spending time with friends meant he couldn't spend as much time at home as his family wishes he could have.
”He had been gone from home for five years. He never spent more than a couple of nights here in these last five years, he was dedicated to the army and dedicated his life, to his job out there," Bob said. "I mean, that took precedence."
Still, they said, he found ways to connect with them, even from afar.
"He would still call me in high school to make sure I was doing OK," said Kortney. "Even when he was in Afghanistan he would FaceTime or call at any hour of the day just to check in with you."
Leahy said Casey would have given the shirt off of his back for someone if it was cold outside.
"He just put everybody before himself," said Leahy. "He cared so much about other people."
There's a memorial fund in Casey's name set up at Frandsen Bank & Trust in Jordan. To donate, you can call the bank, where they'll provide further details.