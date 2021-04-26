At an April 19 meeting, Jordan City Council members approved the final plat and development agreement for a 10th and final addition to the Bridle Creek neighborhood.
The addition will be on about 2.94 acres of land, featuring 32 single-family lots near the most recent addition to the development, which was added in 2018.
Burnsville-based contractor Ames Construction, the applicant, has a “head start” on construction of the site based on previous sewage, water mains and stormwater improvements based on work done for the ninth plat.
City Planner Ben Schneider said the deadline for approval of the first phase of improvements is in October, and August 2022 for the second phase of improvements.
Pat Mason, director of real estate for Bridle Creek, said though there are a few steps left in the process, he’s hopeful they’ll be able to get the project underway well before then.
“As soon as we get notification to proceed, we’re going to get going here immediately,” said Mason.
If things go to plan, construction should begin around mid-June, Mason said.