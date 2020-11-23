Mark Seifert, market president of Frandsen Bank & Trust in Jordan, announced the bank donated an Autel Robotics EVO II Dual drone to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17, a press release said.
“One of Frandsen Bank’s core values is ‘Supporting Our Communities’ and this donation reflects this commitment to our community," Seifert said. "Until now, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t had access to drone technology. Drones have numerous benefits for local law enforcement, including, reducing response times, assisting in search and rescue operations, maximizing search areas, accident scene reconstruction, locating hot spots (firefighting), and more.”
A representative from Maverick Drone Systems out of Savage delivered, activated, and deployed the aircraft at the bank. The delivery also included a demo flight.
Several other Frandsen Bank offices also recently donated drones to the following counties’ sheriff’s offices: Carlton County (Cloquet offices), Eau Claire County, Wisconsin (Eau Claire office), Isanti County (Braham office), Renville County (Hector, Fairfax, and Bird Island offices), Marshall County (Warren and Oslo offices), Big Stone County (Clinton office), and Pine County (Pine City office).
