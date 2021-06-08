Despite the heat, Celebrate Jordan, the annual community open house, took place Sunday, June 6 in the parking lot of Jordan Elementary School.
The event, which showcases businesses and organizations that provide opportunities for the residents of Jordan, is typically held at the Community Education and Recreation Center in April, but had to be modified this year in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions.
This was the 34th annual Celebrate Jordan event put on by Jordan Community Education and Recreation.
For more information on the programs the CERC offers to the community year-round, visit jordan.k12.mn.us/commed.