Ben Bakeberg

Bakeberg

 Courtesy photo/Ben Bakeberg

In its recently completed session, the Minnesota Legislature passed some of the biggest changes to education funding and mandates in years.

Between January and May, the Legislature boosted education funding, tying it to inflation; passed new curriculum, such as phonics; added policy mandates, like providing menstrual products in bathrooms; and agreed to allow hourly school employees to claim unemployment insurance during the summer.

Tags

Events