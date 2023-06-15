In its recently completed session, the Minnesota Legislature passed some of the biggest changes to education funding and mandates in years.
Between January and May, the Legislature boosted education funding, tying it to inflation; passed new curriculum, such as phonics; added policy mandates, like providing menstrual products in bathrooms; and agreed to allow hourly school employees to claim unemployment insurance during the summer.
State Rep. Ben Bakeberg, a Republican whose House district encompasses the cities of Prior Lake and Jordan, has a unique perch from which to view these changes; he’s the Jordan Middle School principal and has been involved in education for 22 years.
Bakeberg shared his thoughts with the Independent in the following exchange, which has been edited for brevity and clarity:
Jordan Independent: Minnesota has passed some of the most sweeping changes in educational funding policy in years. As a teacher and principal, what are some of your takeaways and thoughts about these changes?
Ben Bakeberg: I’ll use Jordan as an example. Under the GOP education proposal, Jordan would have gotten about $500 more per pupil than they did under the DFL bill. While the number is now indexed to inflation, I think there are a few things to keep in mind.
I look at education similar to looking at roads and bridges; it’s an investment in infrastructure, an investment in our future. If we tie students’ hands and we don’t give them a good education, then they’re in real trouble. So yes, there’s a lot of staggering numbers in there, but if you talk to superintendents and school boards, there’s a lot of concern because there’s also over 65 mandates in the education bill.
JI: What are some examples of those mandates?
BB: There’s a mandate on menstrual products in the bathroom in all bathrooms – not just female bathrooms, but all bathrooms 4th grade through 12th grade. Well, I don’t know any schools in the state that have grade-level specific bathrooms. So that’s all the bathrooms in the Jordan Elementary School and that’s just unnecessary.
What the DFL has done is they’ve taken a problem that happens somewhere and applied a blanket mandate across the state and that’s just poor leadership. I know that when a student gets their period, that’s a traumatic experience. We have it set out in our middle school that they go to our school nurse. And then at our high school, they have signs on the wall that if kids need hygiene products, because it is more than just menstrual products, where they can get them in the school.
What some of these mandates do is put a school district in a lose/lose situation, where they now have to implement this but then also they’re going to get yelled at by the community. We’re setting our school staff up for a lose/lose situation.
JI: Related to funding, Minnesota will now allow hourly school employees to collect unemployment insurance during the summer. Many districts are worried about how this will impact budgets as it can be a significant part of their budget to cover. What do you think is going to happen?
BB: We don’t know 100% how this is going to play out. Schools could not function without hourly employees. They could not function without bus drivers, custodians and paraprofessionals. By having hourly workers be able to collect unemployment starting now. The big concern is we won’t be able to offer summer programming as we’ve already planned before this was implemented. There’s a lot of uncertainty. We put in $135 million into funding this, which the thought is that will last about four years.
But frankly, I don’t think that would cover it. Factor in paid family and medical leave and all the other mandates, there’s a very real concern that schools will have to cut. Once that funding is gone, then what happens? You have to go into the general fund because you have to pay for it.