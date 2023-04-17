Residents of the Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhood expressed their unhappiness with the city’s plat plan for the future Pauly Park.
“The proposed lots on the south side, while they may be the same size as the other lots, would potentially be too narrow for HOA regulations,” resident Jeff Peters said at the planning commission public hearing April 11. “It could become an issue for the association members that live across the street.”
Another Bluffs resident, Jan Gilmer, said the neighborhood wants a park there, but isn’t happy with how the city has gone about it.
“We want to maintain the aesthetic of the neighborhood,” Gilmer said. “We’re sort of the forgotten neighborhood of Jordan and we’ve gone without a park for 20 years, and it’s offensive that the city is going about it like this.”
The proposed southern lots would be across the street from Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhood and share a neighborhood entrance. The original developers of that neighborhood did own part of the land, but it was not enough for conforming lots. As part of the Pauly Park development, the city bought the lots from the developer to be able to replat the land.
The proposed plat shown to the planning commission showed a seven-way split: three lots on the north side, three lots on the south side and the park in the middle. The north side lots would be standard rectangular lots and nobody had issues with those.
But because of the way that Arabian Drive curves around the south side and the way the land slopes, the proposed south lots would be long and narrow compared to the lots in the neighborhood. Residents neighboring the south side were worried that it would severely limit the type of house that could be built on those lots.
The Bluffs at Cedar Ridge homeowners’ association also wanted the city to pay legal fees and allow the lots to become part of the association. The city said it didn’t want to pay those legal fees mainly due to cost and no laws requiring those lots to become part of the association.
The planning commission recommended that when the lots are sold, potential HOA fees and admittance be included in the sale agreement. It also recommended a replat of the land to make two lots in the south instead of three to help mitigate the weird lot shapes.
Additionally, the commission recommended the demolition of the various buildings given the state of disrepair they’re in. Demolition would also eliminate the need for zoning variances for the new lots as the house currently on the lot is too close to a proposed property line.
If the City Council approved the plat, the city would be able to begin work on preparing the lots for sale. Utilities would need to be stubbed out to the new lots and grading would also be done. Clean up of barbed wire in the tree lines and demolition of the structures would take place at this time as well.
During the summer, the city will be mowing and maintaining the lot like it does any other city-owned property. The city has only owned the land since last fall after being bought with COVID-19 relief funds.