To help address the lack of parking spaces in downtown Jordan, the city council approved the purchase of 315 Broadway Street South, for $25,000.
City Administrator Tom Nikunen said the owner of the property contacted him about six months ago to ask if there was interest in buying the property.
After touring the downtown area, Nikunen said there was interest by the Economic Development Authority for the city to purchase it.
“The area this lot is located is an area that needs additional parking to allow further business growth,” Nikunen said in a memo to the council.
The lot currently has one small tin building at the far western edge of the property, Nikunen said. The lot would be able to hold 11-12 parking spots.
“This small building is the access to the basement area that goes under the remaining park of the lot,” Nikunen said. “We are actively seeking bids to demo, fill and create a parking lot on this parcel.”
Nikunen said that it is expected to cost around an additional $59,000 to turn it into a parking lot; however, he indicated that the cost could be less when all is said and done, bringing the total project to $85,000. He told the council that each parking spot would cost about $7,700.
Nikunen said one of the issues with trying to implement more public parking spaces downtown is the limited available space. When properties come up for sale in that area, it usually costs a significant amount because the city has to purchase whatever is already built on the property.
“When there’s empty lot land, it’s the best opportunity to make parking spots,” Nikunen said.
Nikunen said the EDA also will be putting a downtown parking study on hold until next year.
“They want to assess the effects of new businesses before conducting a new study,” Nikunen said. “They also strongly feel this parking lot is needed to help facilitate redevelopment of a few area buildings. They want the city council support to use EDA funds to help facilitate that next step in redevelopment in our downtown.”