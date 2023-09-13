Twenty-four city council members. Five mayors, and just as many city administrators.

Many Jordan officials have come and gone in the 23 years since the intersection of U.S. Highway 169, State Highway 282 and County Road 9 was first targeted as a site needing upgrades for the flow of traffic. Officials past and present gathered Wednesday, Sept. 6, to laud the work of all people — elected or not — who helped advance the project towards its 2025 start date.

