Twenty-four city council members. Five mayors, and just as many city administrators.
Many Jordan officials have come and gone in the 23 years since the intersection of U.S. Highway 169, State Highway 282 and County Road 9 was first targeted as a site needing upgrades for the flow of traffic. Officials past and present gathered Wednesday, Sept. 6, to laud the work of all people — elected or not — who helped advance the project towards its 2025 start date.
State Rep. Ben Bakeberg, R-Jordan, was first hired as an educator for Jordan Public Schools in 2001, and that’s when he first “heard rumblings” of this project. After his family moved away and returned to the city in 2015, he found those rumblings to still be just that.
“When we came back, we heard that interchange conversation and I was like, ‘that was a long time ago’ and nothing had really changed,” he said.
Now, the project can move forward.
“It’s the last stoplight on what has turned from a sleepy country highway to a major commercial thoroughfare,” Mayor Mike Franklin said.
Not only has it been a bottleneck for commercial and recreational traffic on the corridor, but also a large hazard for pedestrians — a walking tunnel is part of the project — and motorists alike.
“From the city’s perspective, this is an absolutely critical piece for safety,” Franklin said. “The number of dangerous and fatal accidents in this intersection is just intolerable.”
The city’s share of the nearly $50 million project will be $3.73 million, with the rest covered by county, state and federal funding.
The Jordan City Council approved the plans given the funding on Monday, Sept. 11. The next steps in the project include a public hearing to be held this fall or winter and bid letting in about one year’s time. Construction of the interchange is expected to begin in 2025 and last in to 2026.