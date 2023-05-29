Funding for the Highway 169/282/9 interchange has passed the Legislature.
Nearly 20 years after discussions first started about improvements to the intersection, the state approved the final $9.1 million need for the project. When finished, the project will remove the last stop light on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Champlin.
In a press release, Jordan Mayor Mike Franklin said that the project will significantly improve safety and traffic flow through the region.
“This project will significantly prevent predictable and preventable injuries and fatalities, improve connectivity for tens of thousands of motorists daily between southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities, reduce travel delay and congestion to reduce emissions, as well as provide safe multimodal travel across US 169 for users of all ages and abilities,” Franklin said.
Half of Minnesota’s corn, soybean and ethanol shipments travel on Highway 169 to be exported at the Ports of Savage. Current construction on the Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue intersection in Savage, which will improve safety and flow for freight trucks, will also help with truck traffic flow along the Highway 169/13 corridor through Scott County.
Now that funding has been secured, the project is expected to start in 2025 and run through 2026. During the project, the intersection of 169 and 282 will become a grade-separated interchange and pedestrian connections will be improved between both sides of Highway 169. The final design is expected to be approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Scott County after the city approved it earlier this year.
After 2026, many of Jordan’s most dangerous intersections will have been reconstructed to be safer for vehicles and pedestrian traffic.