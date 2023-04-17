The Jordan City Council tabled a proposed agreement with internet service provider Nuvera until they can come to an agreement about the issue of franchising.
Since Nuvera first approached the city earlier this year about a proposed expansion into Jordan, the main issue has been if the company needs to have a franchise agreement with the city. The other internet service providers in Jordan, Comcast and Metronet, do have franchise agreements as they also provide cable services.
Nuvera is not planning to provide cable services nor add the necessary infrastructure for cable services. Nuvera would just be bringing broadband fiber to the city. The city council, citing previous examples of internet providers saying that they would only provide internet and then later on also provide cable when conditions changed, has been brought up again and again.
Under the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984 and Minnesota law, cable operators must obtain a franchise agreement from local authorities in order to expand into that area. However, broadband internet and telephone services cannot be franchised, according to federal law. In addition, the Federal Communications Commission hasn’t given clear guidance on how municipalities are supposed to regulate broadband internet, creating a legal gray ground.
At the council’s April 10 meeting, it turned down the agreement that the city attorney and Nuvera’s attorney had come to. The council felt that the agreement didn’t have any clear enforcement mechanism if Nuvera started to sell cable.
“What leverage do we lose if we don’t have a franchise agreement?” Councilor Jeremiah Monyok asked in the meeting.
Nuvera, on the other hand, does not want to end up in a franchise agreement like the city has with Comcast. In the Comcast agreement, if a residence asks to have cable, Comcast must provide cable to that house. Nuvera’s situation would be more similar to Metronet’s. Metronet can provide cable, but it isn't contractually obligated to do so under its franchise agreement.
While the issue was tabled, the representative from Nuvera, Mary Korthour, and the council said if a franchise agreement similar to Metronet’s, one where Nuvera isn’t contractually obligated to provide cable services if asked by a customer, then maybe an agreement could be done.
“We would certainly welcome an agreement that is similar to Metronet if it does not require a 100% build-out,” Korthour said. “Again, internet does not require a franchise agreement and any agreement cannot be more favorable or less burdensome than the other agreements.”
The next time this issue comes up to the council is unknown, but Nuvera said at the Feb. 13 meeting that they were hoping to begin expansion into Jordan starting this year.