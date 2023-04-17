Jordan City Hall (copy)

Jordan City Hall

 Photo courtesy of City of Jordan

The Jordan City Council tabled a proposed agreement with internet service provider Nuvera until they can come to an agreement about the issue of franchising.

Since Nuvera first approached the city earlier this year about a proposed expansion into Jordan, the main issue has been if the company needs to have a franchise agreement with the city. The other internet service providers in Jordan, Comcast and Metronet, do have franchise agreements as they also provide cable services.

