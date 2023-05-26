Beaumont Bluffs development from NE

The intersection of Aberdeen Avenue, Sunset Drive, and Beaumont Bluffs Boulevard, the northeast corner of the Beaumont Bluffs development

 Photo by Matthew Voigt

The Jordan City Council approved a plan for a supplemental environmental assessment worksheet for proposed grading changes at the Beaumont Bluffs development.

An environmental assessment worksheet, also known as an EAW, is a usual part for developments like Beaumont Bluffs. The changes to the grading plan in themselves would not require an EAW, but because of the expected increase in truck traffic, the city council wanted to allow for the public, including county and state agencies, to comment on the changes.

Tags

Events