The Jordan City Council approved a plan for a supplemental environmental assessment worksheet for proposed grading changes at the Beaumont Bluffs development.
An environmental assessment worksheet, also known as an EAW, is a usual part for developments like Beaumont Bluffs. The changes to the grading plan in themselves would not require an EAW, but because of the expected increase in truck traffic, the city council wanted to allow for the public, including county and state agencies, to comment on the changes.
A public comment period will open May 30 and go through June 29 when it is then brought up to the city council at their July 10 meeting.
The changes to the grading plan would have material being hauled offsite via dump trucks. The materials, which meet Minnesota Department of Transportation requirements for road beds, are expected to be exported to nearby road construction projects like the Highway 59 and Highway 169 interchange project among many local projects the developers listed.
The council did have concerns about how many truck trips would be going through Jordan if the development did not get those export contracts.
“What if [Beaumont Bluffs developers] don’t get these contracts?” Councilor Sandra Johnson asked her fellow councilors. “It would be double the number of trucks going through the city instead of just the expected road construction-related ones.”
Councilor Jeremy Goebel also had questions about what benefits exporting this material would bring to the city.
“What am I supposed to say to someone who comes up to me and asks me about the truck traffic?” Goebel asked. “Is there any benefit to the city to approving the grading changes?”
Approval or denial of the grading plans would come if and when a grading permit comes to the city council and not at this stage of the process. Any permit would have to be consistent with the original provisions in the EAW and the supplemental provisions currently being discussed.
Any hauling of material would take place over the next 1-5 years during the expected development timeframe of Beaumont Bluffs.
Second phase approved
The council did approve the second addition to the Beaumont Bluffs development, which was covered under the original grading permit and not subject to the supplemental EAW discussions.
The second addition was scaled down from the original plan because of less favorable market conditions. But the homes not currently being built will be included in the next phase of the development and did not impact the total number of homes expected to be built by the time the development fully completes. According to the developers, they’ve been selling homes at a decent rate and have seen a fair amount of interest.