Months of discussion and gathering feedback have yielded a new strategic plan for Jordan’s future.
The city council approved the plan, which calls for a number of action items to enhance the city’s status and amenities, in December. First introduced in March, city officials spent months refining the focus of the plan and gathering feedback from city staff and other interested parties, including residents in an online survey last fall.
The strategic plan identifies four core areas of focus: community image and character, strategic and managed growth, investments and outdoor recreation.
The plan calls for the city to have a renewed focus on its presence within the community. To maintain the city’s character, the council and other leaders are to revisit the town’s Downtown Master Plan and define the desired uses of the downtown, highway commercial and industrial zoning districts.
The city planners and administrator Tom Nikunen, in an effort to focus on strategic growth, are to create a list of properties within Jordan that could be developed or redeveloped, and identify properties that are underutilized.
City staff are to conduct a water/wastewater/connection fee rate study with the goal of keeping water and sewer rates flat for Jordan residents and businesses while addressing treatment concerns as the city grows.
The city is also to identify areas of opportunity for outdoor recreation options. Officials are to work to identify improvement needs for the Mini Met stadium, and to reach out to county and state partners to develop and enhance Jordan’s outdoor trails. The city will also explore the feasibility of adding a public sledding hill to its park offerings.
A full summary of the strategic plan approved by the council is available on the city’s website.