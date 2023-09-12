The Jordan City Council voted to set its preliminary levy and budget on Sept. 11 which calls for a 0% increase.
As part of the proposed budget, expenditures would go up by less than 1% for a total of $52,896 increase over 2023.
The total general budget is proposed to be $4,099,533, and the total budget, which includes debt service, is expected to be $5,457,964.
“Most of the increases in the expenditures are due to increased costs of goods and services, insurance, and payroll,” Finance Director Morey Schaefer wrote in a memo.
Municipalities are required to set a preliminary levy ahead of a Truth in Taxation hearing.
“This also sets the highest level for our levy, at the December 11th TNT Hearing the City Council has the ability to reduce this number, but not increase, after this resolution is approved,” Schaefer wrote.
According to Schaefer, the entire proposed levy would actually decrease by $43,771.
“The debt levy is proposed being decreased by $43,771, and the general fund levy is proposed as an increase of $0.00,” Schaefer wrote.
In a phone call ahead of the meeting, City Administrator Tom Nikunen said it’s the first time he’s seen a decrease to the overall levy, noting sometimes the percentage increase stays neutral but that it’s unusual for a growing community, like Jordan, to see a decrease.
“In a growing community, that’s unheard of,” Nikunen said.
Following the council meeting, Mayor Mike Franklin called the city’s financial situation the “result of a lot of hard work and fiscal discipline over the course of years.”
Some of the factors Nikunen pointed to include an increase in state aid by $248,700, and the elimination of the city’s deputy registrar, which is expected to save $120,000.
Franklin noted the deputy registrar was used by many non-Jordan residents.
“Ultimately we were subsidizing other communities, and the state, really,” Franklin said.
