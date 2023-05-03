At its work session on April 24, the Jordan City Council directed city staff to look into the process of phasing out Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services at City Hall.
Jordan is the only city in Scott County, and one of the increasingly fewer cities in Minnesota, to offer DVS services like license renewal, tab renewal and vehicle title transfers at city offices. Since 2020, city staff have been swamped with motor vehicle paperwork and it’s been operating at a loss for several years. Jordan isn’t alone: Many cities, including many in the metro like Eden Prairie and Bloomington, have closed their DVS offerings at their city offices.
According to City Administrator Tom Nikunen, providing the service requires three full-time employees just to process the transactions and paperwork. Summer is especially a bad time.
“It would be easier to deal with [building permits and other city duties] in summer if we don’t do this,” Nukunen said. “We are the only city in Scott County to offer this and most of the people we serve aren’t from Jordan.”
For the last few years, Jordan has been processing around 30,000 transactions a year, the equivalent of every single resident in Jordan and the surrounding townships, regardless of age, renewing their driver’s license four times over.
Because of the particular way Minnesota deals with its DVS services and how transactions are handled, Jordan essentially subsidizes the state for this service. While the state makes money on the transaction, Jordan loses money. Jordan, on average, has lost $100,000 a year on DVS. Between registrar and staffing costs, the DVS service costs the city around $300,000 a year.
“Sure, it’s an extra $100,000 for the city, but you still need to drive places,” Councilor Scott Penney said. “I would guess that 98% of folks would be angry that we’re ending this.”
Combined with the fact that most of the people the city serves at the DVS aren’t from the area, the council decided that phasing out DVS services was likely the best option moving forward. No binding decisions were made and discussions will continue; however, Nikunen noted that if they are to phase out the service, sooner rather than later would be best as they’re in the process of hiring for the deputy clerk position.
The problems began back in 2017, when Minnesota transitioned to a new software for driver licensing and registration, MNLARS. The system was beset with problems from the start with glitches and delays. The debacle cost the state over $100 million for not only the creation of the system but fixing the system. MNLARS was replaced with MNDRIVE in 2019.
For Jordan, the new system, compared to pre-2017, requires two to three times the amount of time per transaction than before. The city has had to add staff to help cope with the amount of work the new system has created. Jordan’s DVS, already a fairly busy DVS, got even busier during the height of the pandemic because they were one of the few offices to remain open.
It’s remained that way even as other DVS offices have reopened and COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
If Jordan goes ahead with closing their DVS, it would also leave only three places in Scott County for DVS services — New Prague and Prior Lake, which aren’t operated by those cities but by private entities, and the Government Center in Shakopee.