At its work session on April 24, the Jordan City Council directed city staff to look into the process of phasing out Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services at City Hall.

Jordan is the only city in Scott County, and one of the increasingly fewer cities in Minnesota, to offer DVS services like license renewal, tab renewal and vehicle title transfers at city offices. Since 2020, city staff have been swamped with motor vehicle paperwork and it’s been operating at a loss for several years. Jordan isn’t alone: Many cities, including many in the metro like Eden Prairie and Bloomington, have closed their DVS offerings at their city offices.

