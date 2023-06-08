At its latest work session, the Jordan City Council discussed future development plans for the city.
The work session detailed 2040 population and growth projections for Jordan and the surrounding area, as well as the importance of planning for development. The council also received material on different population growth models.
By the year 2040, the city of Jordan is expected to double in size to be around 12,000 people. In its 2040 comprehensive plan, the city set out criteria and processes for annexation, but this discussion allows for a firmer plan of where to focus.
As part of the seven-county metro area and represented on the Metropolitan Council, Jordan is required to follow the rules and regulations of many other metro cities when it comes to planning, like having an updated comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan guides future development and also informs outside agencies of the city’s intentions for growth. This also means that unlike cities outside of the metro area, many aspects of future planning and land use have to be reviewed and approved by the council.
Differing from many other metro area cities, Jordan is classified as a rural center of development. It also isn’t a part of the metropolitan sewer system. Currently, Jordan’s capacity to process and provide water and sewer services will meet expectations and regulations until the city doubles in population, around the late 2030s to early 2040s if population projections hold true. But, planning for sewer and water is 50-100 plus years in advance of growth; building out that infrastructure can be a very destructive and time consuming process.
Any connection to the metropolitan sewer system is not likely coming for several decades. According to the 2040 comprehensive plan, discussions on that would not occur until more development occurs on the north side of the Minnesota River or the Met Council decides to open a treatment plan serving the furthest reaches of the southwest metro.
There was also discussion about orderly annexation agreements with surrounding townships. Annexation agreements between townships and cities provide a plan for incorporating land around cities as a city grows. It also provides legal status for the land to be used in growth and development projections.
Currently, Jordan only has an annexation agreement with St. Lawrence Township, which expires at the end of 2027. The plan sets out pricing for the city adding land from the township and allows the city to use that land in projections. The city does not have an agreement with Sand Creek Township as they have been unable to come to a consensus about what a deal should look like.
Jordan also has many issues with both geographical and political constraints. There is really only one direction for Jordan to easily grow — south and southwest — because the city is blocked to the east and north by Sand Creek Township, river bluffs, Minnesota River bottom land and wetlands.
Growing into the east or north would require the building of a new water tower and sewer infrastructure as well as political agreements. The council at large thought that the city getting into a situation where they have to become hostile to the nearby townships should be avoided.