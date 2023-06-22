Now that the Minnesota Legislature has legalized recreational cannabis, the nitty gritty of local regulation can begin.
Last month, recreational cannabis was legalized for people over 21 starting Aug. 1. The Legislature also clarified rules and regulations regarding THC-infused products that had been legalized last year. Now, cities across the state are tasked with zoning and local business regulations. Large scale business, like recreational dispensaries and manufacturing, is not expected until at least 2025 when the newly formed state Office of Cannabis Management is able to issue licenses.
Jordan currently has a moratorium on THC sales which expires Aug. 25. The original moratorium was enacted to give the city time to study how it’d like to regulate cannabis and cannabis-derived products. At the time the moratorium was put in place, the city was hoping to receive further clarification from the Legislature as the legalization of THC-infused products last year had left numerous gray areas in law.
With the added clarity through the recently passed state legislation, Jordan can proceed in changing zoning and sales ordinances.
“The sooner we can zone for safety and community cohesiveness, the better,” Mayor Mike Franklin said during the June 12 city council meeting. “Let’s go about this like we do alcohol and tobacco sales.”
Many of the councilors echoed similar thoughts to Franklin; they want to get zoning and regulations in place as soon as possible. For the council, ideally any zoning ordinances and regulations would be in place by the moratorium’s expiration on Aug. 25 as councilors were unclear whether the current moratorium could be extended under new statutes; municipalities can restrict sales until Jan. 1, 2025.
The main concern for the council was the regulation and zoning of THC-infused and derived products, like edibles or beverages that contain THC. Since those have been legal since last year, and now have clearer regulations, the councilors felt that focusing on getting regulations and zoning for those products was the most pressing issue as other cannabis businesses and products will not be coming for some time.
Changes to the city zoning ordinances will likely have to go through the planning commission and public hearings, which leave some doubt whether the city will be able to meet their self-imposed Aug. 25 deadline, but the council and mayor felt that that would be doable, even if it required special meetings.
Even with the new statutes, there are still many gray areas of the regulation that haven’t been figured out. Until the Office of Cannabis Management is up and running and cannabis is officially legal, many of those questions cannot be answered.
“It’s been very confusing for everyone, “ Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said at the meeting.