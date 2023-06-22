Jordan City Hall

Jordan officials discussed the regulation of cannabis sales at the June 12 city council meeting.

Now that the Minnesota Legislature has legalized recreational cannabis, the nitty gritty of local regulation can begin.

Last month, recreational cannabis was legalized for people over 21 starting Aug. 1. The Legislature also clarified rules and regulations regarding THC-infused products that had been legalized last year. Now, cities across the state are tasked with zoning and local business regulations. Large scale business, like recreational dispensaries and manufacturing, is not expected until at least 2025 when the newly formed state Office of Cannabis Management is able to issue licenses.

