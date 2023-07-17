Jordan City Hall

Jordan officials discussed the regulation of cannabis sales at the June 12 city council meeting.

 File photo/Southwest Media News

The Jordan Planning Commission approved proposed ordinance changes for edible cannabinoid products.

The proposed changes now go to the city council for further discussion and approval. The changes come as cannabis becomes legal on Aug. 1 in Minnesota and Jordan’s moratorium on sales of edible cannabinoid products ends on Aug. 24. The changes proposed only affect hemp-derived products that have been legal in Minnesota since 2022 and not other cannabis products; those changes will likely come when the state’s Office of Cannabis Management is formally established and running next year.

Tags

Events