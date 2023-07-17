The Jordan Planning Commission approved proposed ordinance changes for edible cannabinoid products.
The proposed changes now go to the city council for further discussion and approval. The changes come as cannabis becomes legal on Aug. 1 in Minnesota and Jordan’s moratorium on sales of edible cannabinoid products ends on Aug. 24. The changes proposed only affect hemp-derived products that have been legal in Minnesota since 2022 and not other cannabis products; those changes will likely come when the state’s Office of Cannabis Management is formally established and running next year.
The zoning changes will allow for businesses to sell edible cannabinoid products in the highway commercial district as their primary business or as an accessory use in the downtown commercial district in off-sale liquor stores and bars. Current businesses that do not meet these new criteria will still be allowed to conduct business as a legal non-conformity in Jordan’s zoning code.
Jordan’s only store that currently sells edible cannabinoid products, Strains of the Earth, would be a legal non-conformity under the proposed ordinance language. Like as during the moratorium, they’ll still be allowed to conduct business.
These changes to the zoning ordinances will bridge the gap between cannabis legalization and when the Office of Cannabis Management starts issuing licenses and recommended zoning language. The code will have to be changed in 2025 to reflect changes in definitions for edible cannabinoid products to low-potency hemp edibles and the role the office plays in the regulation of cannabis.
Commissioner Brenda Lieske commented that regulating this now was a good idea.
“Regulating seems like the smart thing to do and you can always loosen up later on,” Lieske said. “We encountered a similar problem when vaping first became big when I was on the council.”
Commissioner Ray Sandey, who voted against the ordinance, had issues about the non-conformities being created.
“Our job should be to have things conform instead of creating more non-conformities,” Sandey said.