The Jordan Planning Commission on Aug. 8 recommended the approval of an interim use permit for the parking lot owned by Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on the northwest corner of Second Street and Broadway.

The lot, which used to be the parish school, has been a gravel parking lot for many years. Under the city's ordinances, parking lots must be directly attached to the corresponding structures they serve, making parking an unpermitted use of the space. The church has proposed a mixed use of the space with a private park and parking lot and asked that the permit expire when they have the funding to pursue that project.

