The Jordan City Council approved on April 24 a plat plan for the Pauly Park lot development on the east side of town.
Now that the final purchasing of land and a plat plan has been approved for the development, work on getting the new lots ready for sale can commence as soon as the sale has closed. The plat has three lots on the north side and three on the south side and the park in between. As part of the development, the city will demolish the structures currently on the land as well as do maintenance on the land throughout the summer.
The final part of the lot that the city did not own, but approved the purchase of, were the partial lots on the south side that border Arabian Drive. These lots weren’t developed as part of the original Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhood over 20 years ago because at the time, the developer could not get the land to make the lots conforming or buildable.
The City Council deviated from the Planning Commission’s recommendations to only have two lots on the south side rather than three. The planning commission had felt that two lots would better fit into the character of the neighborhood rather than the proposed three. Three lots, the commission had come to conclude, were shaped in such a way that it would be awkward to fit a house that met neighborhood criteria.
“The proposed lots on the south side, while they may be the same size as the other lots, would potentially be too narrow for HOA regulations,” resident Jeff Peters said at the planning commission public hearing on April 11. “It could become an issue for the association members that live across the street.”
The City Council had considerable discussion on the issue of the new lots’ status on the Bluffs’ homeowners’ association.
“This is a unique situation, [these lots] literally share an entrance,” Councilor Jeremy Goebel said. “You have to look at the makeup of the neighborhood.”
However, Councilor Amanda Schuh mentioned that the city getting into the association debate goes against the recommendations of the city attorney.
“So you’re not worried about the lack of public benefit and our city lawyer saying ‘no?’” Schuh asked fellow councilors. “Requiring these lots to be in the HOA would be us spending public dollars for private benefit.”
The council decided to table the HOA issue until a later date when they have more information from the HOA about their bylaws and processes for inducting new lots. The city cannot legally require the lots to be in the HOA; however, the city council said that Jordan would work with the HOA to resolve this issue, but said that it’s on the HOA if they want the lots in the HOA.
The city is hoping to have the new lots ready for sale by the end of summer. If the city receives the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources park grant they applied for, construction of the park would start in 2024 and the park would be mostly usable by fall of that year.