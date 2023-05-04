The Jordan City Council approved on April 24 a plat plan for the Pauly Park lot development on the east side of town.

Now that the final purchasing of land and a plat plan has been approved for the development, work on getting the new lots ready for sale can commence as soon as the sale has closed. The plat has three lots on the north side and three on the south side and the park in between. As part of the development, the city will demolish the structures currently on the land as well as do maintenance on the land throughout the summer.

