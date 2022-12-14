Scott County Government Center

The Scott County Government Center in Shakopee.

 File image courtesy of Kraus-Anderson

In July, the Scott County Commission was faced with having to take a vote on a more than 7% levy increase due to increased costs and virtually no increase in revenue from the state.

“In July, the picture was not looking good for us. Revenue projections were flat with only a 0.44% increase in overall revenue expected, and we had over $450,000 in identified revenue declines,” county CFO Danny Lenz said.

