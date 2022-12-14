In July, the Scott County Commission was faced with having to take a vote on a more than 7% levy increase due to increased costs and virtually no increase in revenue from the state.
“In July, the picture was not looking good for us. Revenue projections were flat with only a 0.44% increase in overall revenue expected, and we had over $450,000 in identified revenue declines,” county CFO Danny Lenz said.
On Dec. 20, the county commissioners will be voting on a budget that will call for a levy increase of 6.5%, Lenz announced during the Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 8.
Public safety budget
Lenz called the proposed budget a “public safety heavy” budget.
“There’s about a $4.9 million overall increase to the county levy. Of that $4.9 million — and that includes salary and benefits for all employees — $1.1 million of that is going into new funding to the Sheriff’s Office or public safety functions,” Lenz said.
Included in the budget is an increase of $553,422 for jail staff for eight correctional officers and four medical technicians. The staffing increase was recommended as part of a jail study done to assess the needs of the jail.
The budget also calls for an increase of $250,000 for anticipated increases for the jail food service.
Aside from public safety, the 2023 budget calls for a number of increases including a 5% health insurance increase, and a total of $1,351,798 in “position feathering” and contractual expenditure increases.
It also includes an increase of $132,000 for facilities cleaning costs, along with anticipated labor negotiation impacts.
“Inflation is hitting us as well this year,” Lenz said.
ARPA, revenues
While funding is in the budget through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars through 2025, the county is preparing for when the funds run out.
Lenz said this year, $115,000 is being allocated in the budget from local levy dollars in order to lower the burden needed in the 2025 fiscal year.
The current positions include a community outreach officer, criminal history writer, pre-sentence investigation writer, field probation officer, a law clerk, legal assistant, victim/witness assistant, two assistant county attorneys and two corrections officers.
As of now, it is being proposed that all those positions remain past 2024 except for the community outreach officer, the law clerk and both assistant county attorney positions.
The main source of revenue counties receive from the state is in the form of county aid, which is supposed to help offset the costs a county has to pay for mandated services.
The most the county has received was $6.3 million in 2002. This year, the county is expected to receive $6 million.
In 2002, state aid made up 18.3% of the county levy. In 2023, it is expected to make up just 6.9%.
Earlier this year, organizations representing school boards, municipalities, counties and other stakeholders sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the state House and Senate urging that they do just that.
The letter, signed by 18 entities, encouraged “the prompt convening” of a special session to finalize a supplemental budget and to provide a framework for cannabis regulation, among many other items. “We call upon state leaders to continue engaging with us, your local government partners, to finalize legislation that will serve the entire state,” the letter said.
No special legislative session took place.
Lenz also pointed to the state Department of Vehicle Services as an area the county is upside down when it comes to funding.
“It costs us $600,000 to operate our (DVS) annually and we only bring in about $241,000,” Lenz said.
He also noted that with more regulations over the years from the state, it means more complexity for staff taking up more time.
It was asked if the county has the ability to change their fees to match the costs. The simple answer was no.
“The state does mandate what those fees are,” Lenz said.
In addition, the county saw reductions in a number of different areas, including $100,000 for building inspection permits, $60,000 for mortgage registration taxes, $50,000 for vehicle table fees and $122,950 for document recording fees, to name a few.
Since the preliminary budget was approved, Lenz said the budget has seen an increase of $600,806 in revenue from fees after increasing fees that the county had control over.
“I think we have more work to do on that,” Lenz said.
Where levy amounts go
The largest portion of levy payments as part of the 2023 budget will go towards criminal justice for a total of 31% followed by health and human services for a total of 24%.
Criminal justice also has the highest percentage of its budget funded by the levy with 88.1% of the budget coming from the levy in the 2023 budget, an increase of 2.6% compared to 2013.
If approved, the health and human services budget will be funded by 33.4% of local taxpayer dollars which is a decrease of 7.3% compared to 2013.