“Expensive” is how state Rep. Ben Bakeberg, R-Jordan, summed up the 2023 legislative session. Another one-word answer he used is “divisive.”
“When I was knocking on doors and campaigning I heard about a lot of stuff, but it wasn’t the extreme stuff that was passed,” Bakeberg said. “People just want common sense things and to help be able to put food on their table and provide.”
On the other side of the political aisle, Democrats — who controlled both legislative chambers and along with the governor’s mansion — have thrown around words like “transformative” and “historic.”
But regardless, both local Republican and DFL legislators are proud of what was accomplished this past year, particularly for the Scott County communities they represent.
Transportation
For over 20 years, there’s been discussion about what to do about the Highway 169/282/9 interchange in Jordan. This year, the final piece of funding was secured.
“I think the 169/282 interchange here in Jordan is a perfect example of what can happen when people put partisanship aside and just work together to do what’s best for the community and the district that we serve,” Bakeberg said.
Bakeberg gave a nod to state Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, who served as Vice Chair of the House Transportation committee during the latest session.
“I think it’s also really important for Rep. Tabke to get credit,” Bakeberg said. “He worked hard and got it in the transportation bill and I think you have to give credit where credit is due. He and I have differences of perspective on a lot of things, but we have a common interest in getting this done and we worked together.”
Other transportation bills sponsored by local lawmakers include repealing the Dan Patch “gag order.” Funding was also secured for the first phase of the Quentin Ave. Bridge project in Savage.
No more gridlock
When Gov. Tim Walz was sworn in for his second term in January, he said “the era of gridlock in St. Paul is over,” referring to years of bills being passed at a slow pace while the Senate was controlled by Republicans and the House was controlled by Democrats.
But Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said having a gridlock was, at times, a positive.
“Gridlock was really the idea of having to work together to find those solutions that both sides could live with,” Pratt said.
Pratt said without having a divided government, it meant for more partisan legislation.
“Overall, I think this is one of the most partisan sessions we’ve ever had,” Pratt said.
In fact, Pratt said he didn’t feel like there was any attempt by the Democrats to work with Republicans on most issues.
“There was no willingness to consider alternative ideas,” Pratt said.
However, when it came to local issues, Pratt said he was happy how the Scott County delegation worked together between three Democrats and two Republicans.
“Locally, I think we worked well together to get some key infrastructure done for the local area,” Pratt said.
Local projects
One of the projects Pratt was referring to is funding to help stabilize the riverbank in Shakopee.
Tabke said in an end of the session email that $8.26 million is going to Shakopee for “riverbank stabilization, reinforcing the area along the Minnesota River after years of extraordinary storms and erosion, and an additional $2.75 million along the Eden Prairie side of the river.”
An additional $4 million was secured along the Merriam Junction Trail “to prepare the riverbank for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge to downtown Carver.”
Pratt also pointed to $500,000 going toward launch ramp modifications to match recent changes in surface elevations and accessibility.
Another $18.4 million was secured for infrastructure updates to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Tabke noted.
Affordable housing
For two years, Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, served on the Senate Housing Committee. When her party took the majority, she knew her goal was to become chair of the committee, and she did.
“I think housing is such a foundational part of everybody’s lives,” Port said.
Port said one of her priorities as committee chair was to add money for housing into the budget, which the committee did through a billion-dollar housing bill.
In addition to helping with the housing stock, Port said another priority was to lower eviction rates and to keep people in their homes. She said once someone becomes unhoused, it presents more challenges to get housing again.
About a third of the funding in the housing bill will go towards rental assistance, including the creation of a state voucher system which Port characterized as a state version of the Section 8 program.
Essentially, if a family or individual has an income that qualifies, they would pass no more than 30% of their income on rent and the rest would pay for the voucher.
She said the system will be important, considering the wait to get a voucher through the federal Section 8 program can be years.
“It can be 15 years before you would actually get a housing voucher,” Port said.
While this year’s session was mostly focused on spending bills, Port said one element the committee focused on was creating a requirement for landlords to provide a 14-day notice for evictions. She said by doing so, it will give tenants a better chance to come up with the necessary cash or rental assistance to avoid eviction for non-payment of rent.