Savage resident Tokvan Ly has been known to law enforcement for years as he dealt with mental health issues and has been civilly committed a number of times. But it wasn’t until July 18, 2022, that he faced criminal charges. 

Facing a felony fourth-degree assault charge and felony destruction of property, his defense team immediately raised the issue of Ly having mental health issues and an evaluation was ordered to determine if Ly was competent to stand trial.

