Savage resident Tokvan Ly has been known to law enforcement for years as he dealt with mental health issues and has been civilly committed a number of times. But it wasn’t until July 18, 2022, that he faced criminal charges.
Facing a felony fourth-degree assault charge and felony destruction of property, his defense team immediately raised the issue of Ly having mental health issues and an evaluation was ordered to determine if Ly was competent to stand trial.
A judge committed Ly to the care of the Commissioner of Health and Human Services on Oct. 21 and ruled him incompetent to stand trial. Ly was ordered to be committed to a Department of Human Services state facility to get needed treatment.
State law at the time allowed DHS 48 hours from the time of the commitment order to move Ly from jail to the hospital.
Ly would spend the next 61 days sitting in a jail cell in Scott County waiting for a bed to open up. He was one of seven inmates in the Scott County jail last year who spent more time in jail than legally allowed. According to Sheriff Luke Hennen, the average time spent was 58 days before an inmate was moved to a hospital.
Frustrated with the 48-hour law not being followed and wanting help for his client, Kevin Wetherille, a partner in a law firm a few blocks from the courthouse in Shakopee, filed on behalf of Ly a writ of mandamus against the state, which he describes as lawsuit against a government agency to compel the government to do what they are required to under law.
Part of this summer's omnibus Health and Human Services legislation passed in St. Paul temporarily altered the rule, requiring DHS to provide a bed within 48 hours from the time a bed becomes available rather than 48 hours from the time a commitment order is issued by a judge.
In May, Attorney General Keith Ellison testified in front of a conference committee that said the intent of the original legislation only works if there are enough resources to meet the demand, including having enough appropriate beds at state facilities, which he says isn't currently the case.
“As a result, we’re not meeting the requirements of the 48-hour law and people are suing,” Ellison said. “I don’t believe we can meet the resource needs in an instant, but we can change the law to give DHS enough flexibility so that we can meet the requirements of the law.”
Meanwhile, 46 people in jails across the state are waiting for admission to a DHS facility for mental illness treatment under the 48-hour hold law, according to Sarah Berg, Interim Communications Director for the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services.
Temporary changes
A spokesperson for DHS says all stakeholders involved know its important for people with mental illness to get necessary treatment, but since the original legislation took effect in July 2013, “the state’s priority admissions law has posed very serious challenges to DHS-operated psychiatric facilities, law enforcement, counties, courts, community hospitals and advocates for the mentally ill.”
DHS feels the temporary solution, along with a task force to examine what should be done long term, will be useful.
A task force “will bring key stakeholders together to take a thorough look at how the law affects all parties individually and the mental health system as a whole, and to consider whether permanent changes to the law may be warranted,” a spokesperson for DHS said. “This is a long overdue discussion with all of the right people at the table.”
Scott County officials like Hennen and County Attorney Ron Hocevar aren’t on board with the changes.
The way Hennen sees it, the state “moving the goal post” to avoid litigation.
Hocevar feels a taskforce isn’t necessary and wants to see immediate solutions being proposed.
“It's pretty obvious what needs to be done. You don’t really need a task force to tell you that you need more facilities, more trained doctors and more beds,” Hocevar said. “We know that, so why do they need a committee to tell them that?”
Increased population
For most of Hennen and Hocevar’s careers, most years would yield only a case or two involving defendants who are committed.
But Hocevar said over the past couple of years, there have been more mental competency hearings requested than ever before.
“Almost every defendant is putting up a mental health illness defense and being evaluated, so you're seeing more and more people reaching that status than I've ever seen before in my career,” Hocevar said.
Hennen said jail isn’t a treatment facility and therefore there is only so much that can be done.
“They're deteriorating while they're in custody,” Hennen said.
While waiting in jail, Hennen said correctional officers oftentimes need to spend more time with the inmates who should be receiving mental health care inside a hospital, causing less efficiency across the jail.
“[Jail staff] may spend two hours a day with an inmate trying to get them to shower,” Hennen said.
Making changes to the issue was the number two legislative issue identified by the Scott County Commission, but “they didn’t really do anything to fix the issue,” Hocevar said.
Not just criminal issues
Scott County Health and Human Services Director Barb Dahl said the amount of civil commitments involving non-defendants have gone up in Scott County.
“There's not just the people in jail who need the help,” she said.
Dahl said in 2017, there were 63 civil commitments in the county. In 2022, there were over 110.
Hennen said aside from those community members having to wait just as long or longer for a bed at a treatment center to get the help needed, his concern is while there out in the community waiting for treatment they may commit a crime and end up in the criminal justice system.
It's why Dahl thinks a solution aside from adding more beds is building out mental health supports in the community.
“If you can unclog the entire system, hopefully you can move people through the system,” Dahl said.
Criminal cases continue
Wetherille said even if someone isn’t deemed competent to stand trial at a particular point in time, it doesn’t necessarily mean the criminal charges go away.
Ly is expected to be reevaluated in the coming months, and then if he’s deemed component to stand trial, the criminal case will continue.
While Wetherille isn’t representing Ly in the criminal case, he said the likelihood of getting as much jail time as he got due to waiting for a bed to open up is slim at best.
“He spent more time awaiting treatment than he ever would’ve if he could’ve plead guilty in his criminal case because he had no criminal history,” Wetherille said.
After being placed in the Anoka Regional Treatment Facility on Dec. 23, Ly was discharged April 4 and is at home, with the only stipulation being he needs to take his medication.
“He was discharged home, not to the jail home,” Wetherille said.
Like Dahl, Wetherille thinks there need to be other long-term solutions aside from just building beds. While the state and counties continue to discuss those solutions, Wetherille said there are people in Scott County and elsewhere who are going without the help they desperately need.
“In the middle is a person who needs help,” Wetherille said.