Scott County is seeking more funding from the state for its deputy registrar services at the government center.
A proposed increase currently being debated in the Legislature would increase the amount Scott County and all deputy registrars get in transactions like driver’s licenses, tabs and vehicle titles. While the county would still be losing money on a per-transaction basis, the amount lost per transaction would be significantly reduced.
The county is advocating for a flat $8 increase for both new and renewal licenses as well as a convenience fee for online transactions that would be distributed to the deputy registrars throughout the state. According to Scott County’s property and customer service manager, Julie Hanson, the county currently loses on average around $12 per license transaction.
“A driver’s license transaction costs approximately $20 per license transaction,” Hanson said. “We can get up to 108 transactions a day with our extended hours Mondays and Tuesdays, and we lose around $12 per transaction.”
This means that if the county did 108 license transactions, the county would lose around $1,300 for the day.
That $12 per transaction loss is just the number on driver’s licenses. The county also loses money on tabs and vehicle title transactions, but not nearly as much. Hanson said that they lose around $4-$9 per tab or title transaction. Additionally, tabs and title transfers don’t take as much time as license transactions do.
A tab or title transfer transaction takes around 12 minutes. A license transaction typically takes around 16-20 minutes, depending on the type of license being processed. The time a transaction takes has increased significantly since 2017.
“July 24, 2017, will be a date that will live on in memory forever,” Hanson said. That was the date the MNLARS system came online. The system, which was plagued by problems from the start, eventually cost the state of Minnesota over $100 million to implement, fix and eventually replace with MNDRIVE in 2019.
But even with the new MNDRIVE system, most of the work of a deputy registrar transaction is shouldered by the local office and not the state. Pre-2017, most of the transaction work was done by the state and not the local office. This change has increased the amount of work a local deputy registrar by 40%.
Currently, 11 full-time employees work on deputy registrar transactions. Additionally, a work share agreement with the Scott County Land Records office has a member of their staff work part of their time doing deputy registrar transactions, as well. Including the supervisor, around 13 people typically work on deputy registrar work. Because of the staffing needed for the deputy registrar services, it affects other departments and necessary county functions like vital records, elections and taxation.
The county levies around $600,000 a year for the deputy registrar service and Hanson said additional funding would allow the system to work more efficiently.
“If we had adequate funding we could make adjustments to other areas,” Hanson said. “Our goal is not to make money, our goal is to provide services and we’ve had the [county board of commissioners] support to do that, but if the funding never comes, I don’t know for how long that’s going to continue.”
Scott County does not have to provide deputy registrar services, but the county has deemed it necessary and useful for residents. Many city operated and private deputy registrars have closed. Recently, the city of Jordan voted to stop providing its deputy registrar services starting July 1 and Maplewood voted to end its services, as well.
They aren’t alone. Many cities have decided to stop providing deputy registrar services because of the lack of funding and the amount of work it creates for city staff. Four offices closed in 2022 and many more have closed since 2017.
“Everyone’s struggling; when I first started in this business it was a profitable business model,” Hanson said. “As people decide to start closing and opting out of the business there’s going to be a huge ripple effect and a potential recipe for disaster.”