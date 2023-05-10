FRC

The new FRC site is located at the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee.

In March, the Family Resource Center at the Marshall Transit Station opened in Shakopee. It's just one of the examples of how county officials have invested its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The county was awarded Scott County allocation $28.9 million, with an additional $10 million being allocated for revenue recapture funds, with funds being available through Dec. 31, 2024.

