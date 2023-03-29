As government entities with large scale projects face the reality of skyrocketing inflation potentially hurting projects, the Scott County Commission celebrated an under budget project on March 21.
Chief Financial Officer Danny Lenz explained the new Government Center West and renovations to the Government Center, along with the renovations to the Justice Center, was supposed to cost the county approximately $69.5 million, which was funded through a bond passed in 2019.
When all was said and done, the project came in $643,776 under budget, meaning those additional funds can pay for different projects.
“We have continued to have good results in our building project costs,” Lenz said.
After the commission unanimously approved using the excess funds, Lenz said the money will pay for all the costs of upgrading audio/visual equipment in the Scott County libraries, the Law Enforcement Center, the Marschall Road Transit Station and the University of Minnesota Agriculture Extension building at the Scott County Fairgrounds.
“This would put all of the county facilities on the same technology that's going to ease the expectations on our IT departments, on our facility departments, and staff are going to be able to go into any building and know how the systems work,” Lenz said.
The funds will also partially cover the plumbing upgrades to the Law Enforcement Center.
Lenz noted all the projects are already approved to move forward and would have been paid for through other funds.
“All of these projects are existing projects they’ve all been through the review really the action were taking today is to authorize the utilization of bond proceeds to fund these projects instead of levy or other dollars that would need to go towards it,” Lenz said.
Lenz called the efforts a team effort saying “This was a very much countywide effort managing to make sure we stayed on time and on budget with these projects.” He pointed out if the project was taking place now the cost would likely be higher.