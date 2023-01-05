On a unanimous vote Tuesday, Jan. 3, the five commissioners of the Scott County Board formally made Tom Wolf chairman for the next year.
Wolf, who served as vice chairman in 2022, will be taking over the gavel from retiring commissioner Michael Beard.
Deputy County Administrator Danny Lenz explained that the commissioners have “utilized a rotation for a pretty long time.”
It means that, traditionally, every year the commissioners select a new leader of the board based on the district a particular commissioner represents. The rotation, which has remained the same since the rotation first started, is District 2, 1, 4, 5, 3.
“The Commissioners could, of course, choose to change this, but believe the rotation has worked well thus far,” Lenz said in an email.
Selected as vice chair for 2023 is District 1 Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke.
The one newcomer on the board is Jody Brennan, who won the open seat vacated by Beard last November. Brennan, who previously served on the Shakopee City Council, beat Michael Luce, another former city councilor.
Aside from the county commissioners, Sheriff Luke Hennen and County Attorney Ron Hocevar were also sworn in after winning their reelection campaigns in November.
Following the swearing in ceremony, the commissioners approved their updated rules and regulations.
One change was eliminating language that stated “The Board of Adjustment, Planning Advisory Commission, and Parks Advisory Commission members will be appointed for a one year term, with an unlimited number of terms.”
Language was also clarified under the county administrator position, which took out the words “to her.”
It now reads: “The County Administrator is the administrative head of the County, responsible for the administration of the affairs of the County delegated by Minnesota Statute and the County Board. The County Board has approved a job description which outlines in detail the duties and responsibilities of the County Administrator.”