Scott County Commissioner Tom Wolf (left) congratulates retiring commissioner Michael Beard during the Dec. 20 meeting. Wolf was elected to replace Beard as chair during the Jan. 3 meeting.

 Courtesy of Scott County

On a unanimous vote Tuesday, Jan. 3, the five commissioners of the Scott County Board formally made Tom Wolf chairman for the next year.

Wolf, who served as vice chairman in 2022, will be taking over the gavel from retiring commissioner Michael Beard.

