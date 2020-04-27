top story
Gravel parking lot in downtown Jordan remains open — for now
The Jordan City Council approved a one-year permit extension last week for a gravel parking lot at the intersection of Broadway Street and Second Street, but city council members are unsure what to do with the parcel long-term.
The property has been used as a gravel parking lot since 2003 or 2004, according to City Planner Lucinda Meyers. Since then, owner James Terwedo has relied on the city's approval of interim use permits to allow the parking lot to remain.
Terwedo requested a five-year extension of the IUP this month. Meyers said the city code only allows for a two-year IUP for that specific use. The council previously approved a 14-month IUP for the property in February 2019. That permit expires April 30.
Several council members signaled that they were not interested in extending the IUP unless the property owner shares plans to develop or pave the lot, but Councilman Terry Stier said Terwedo has shown no intentions of doing so.
"I think we need to dig our heels in and say 'you know what? We've worked with you for how long and you have not produced a plan. This is what we need you to do,'" Stier said. "If we're going to give him any type of extension we need to have some language in this extension that's going to make a little bite."
Councilman Robert Whipps said if an extension is approved it should be noted that the council will not allow a further extension without plans for development. Councilwoman Amanda Schuh asked Meyers what happens to the property if the IUP is denied.
"The property will no longer be able to be used primarily as a gravel parking lot ... the property owner will effectively not be able to use it as it currently exists," Meyers said.
But several council members were quick to point out that Terwedo would not be the only person to bear the consequences of shuttering the gravel lot.
"It's not going to hurt him," Councilman Jeremy Goebel said. "He's just going to say people can't park here for church. We're going to look like the bad guys going against letting grandma park there and walk across the street."
"If we deny it then all of a sudden there are going to be a lot of angry churchgoers who rely on that spot every Sunday to park," Councilman Jeff Will said.
Whipps said the optics of the situation could eventually paint the city in a negative light if they continue to delay the issue.
"At sometime it's not going to just be the church, it's going to look like we're picking on some elderly gentleman in town," Whipps said.
During the discussion, Goebel brought up the similar, but larger, gravel lot across from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where St. John's School existed until it's demolition in 2018.
"Whatever we decide here, I want us to remember that when the school comes back to us and they ask for an extension, are we going to continue to go back and forth?" Goebel said.
Will questioned whether the council will ask the church to pave their gravel lot when they re-apply for a permit. Meyers said the two situations are not entirely comparable, since the church was demolished two use ago and Terwedo's gravel lot has been around for more than 15 years.
"I really don't want gravel lots anywhere in Jordan," Mayor Tanya Velishek said. "If you compare Shakopee, New Prague, Belle Plaine — I don't believe any of them have gravel lots."
Will made a motion to approve the IUP for two years, but it failed due to lack of a second. Goebel followed that up with a motion to extend the IUP one year and consider extending the IUP after that period if Terwedo provides plans to develop or pave the lot. The council voted unanimously to pass the motion.
Goebel mentioned that both IUPs for the Terwedo lot and the church lot will expire next year.
"I think it's good that we're going to kind of make this come to a head and force us to answer some questions in a year about what we want our town to look like — and a dirt gravel parking lot, to me, is not ideal," Goebel said.
Michael Strasburg
