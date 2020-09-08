The coronavirus pandemic has changed many community celebrations in 2020 and Jordan’s annual Heimatfest celebration is no different.
While many aspects of the event, including the official celebration and the car cruise have been canceled this year, organizers are offering some alternative ways for the community to enjoy festivities with safety in mind.
From 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, locals can find food trucks in downtown Jordan. A number of local Jordan businesses plan to offer specials Friday. An official food truck map can be found on the organization’s website, jordanheimatfest.com.
Fireworks will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Scott County Fairgrounds, 7151 190th St. W., Suite 145, Jordan. Free will offerings will be accepted. Only vehicles will be allowed at the fairgrounds — no pedestrians. Those who leave their vehicles will be required to wear a mask and portable toilets and handwashing stations will be available. No food or beverages will be for sale at the fairgrounds.
The Heimatfest Medallion Hunt is still on in 2020, but is limited to two weeks worth of clues instead of a whole month.
The Jordan Ambassador Coronation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. In-person attendance is by invitation only, but the event can be livestreamed at bit.ly/2FlxeZe.
The Jordan High School Class of 1970 Reunion is also canceled this year with plans to gather next year at Heimatfest 2021.