Any gardener worth their salt knows the name of the game is patience. Whether that’s weeding, waiting for seeds to sprout, or, say, planning a county-wide garden tour — a master gardener knows how to wait.
Such was the case for the Hennepin County Master Gardener program, which has returned with its popular summer garden tour, albeit virtually, for the first time since 2019.
When the July 2020 tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the master gardeners didn’t wait long to begin planning a pandemic-safe version of the tour for 2021, said Mary Ellen Becker, a Hennepin County master gardener.
“We started talking about it last fall and said OK, let’s try to do it virtual, we don’t know how long we’re going to be shut down for,” Becker said. “Everybody wants to be outside, but I think we’re all still a little bit sensitive right now.”
The 2021 garden tour will look different than the parade of nearly a thousand cars winding between eight to ten homes in years past. This year, the selection committee picked four yards to feature in video tours that are pre-filmed and available on-demand, for repeat viewings, for anyone who buys a ticket. There are also four educational videos on subjects from pruning and tree care to when and how to plant your spring bulbs, Becker said.
“What we’re all about is the educational component of it,” she said. “If you’re a gardener and you’re really into it, being a master gardener you’re constantly learning.”
‘Placed with intention’
Tom Hyder’s garden, nestled into a sloping hill near Minnehaha Creek in Minneapolis, is one of the four featured gardens this year. His deep shade garden is inspired by the principles of feng shui − his wife, Carole Hyder, has written three books on the philosophy − and centers on the concepts of peace and healing.
“Even if there’s a film crew here, just being out in the garden, I think that settles the nerves. It makes me feel peaceful and calm,” Hyder said. Though it’s not a traditionally Eastern garden, “it’s good to have guiding principles instead of just haphazardly putting stuff together,” he added.
Hyder has been a master gardener for seven years, but he didn’t always have a green thumb. The Hyders moved into their home, which featured a grassy front yard and a steep slope of tangled weeds for a back yard, in 1994. It took seven years for Hyder to begin gardening in 2001.
“It was just a plain old lawn, no vegetation or anything,” Hyder said, “and we had a flagstone path added, and it looked so pathetic sitting in the middle of the grass that I said, ‘we’ve got to add some plants.’”
It began with a just few potted plants along the path, but neighbors took notice, and the Hyders soon received a postcard from MetroBlooms, a local organization that promotes sustainable yards, that said “thank you for beautifying your neighborhood,” Hyder said. He’s since transformed the front into pollinator and rain gardens, and the back into an oasis of shady calm. At the risk of spoiling his video tour, he said the place features hidden whimsical sculptures, a small Buddha statue that plays the role of protector of the garden and 7.4 tons of hand-placed flagstone terraces, which Hyder built himself over nearly a decade.
“Every rock was placed individually and with intention,” Hyder said. “It just shows how you can use hardscaping and landscaping to make a beautiful garden.”
Tickets for the virtual garden tour are $12 and are on sale at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s website, www.arb.umn.edu. The tour will be released at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10.