Despite weeks of social distancing, the Jordan community is still finding ways to come together and help each another. Whether it’s by crafting personal protective equipment, running errands for higher-risk individuals or helping local businesses survive — Jordanites have found creative ways navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as a community.
One of the quickest and most effective ways individuals have helped out is by sewing protective masks. Jordan’s Kathy Lundy has spent her evenings, early mornings and weekends handcrafting 300 masks in the past few weeks. Lundy, who works full-time at United Health Group, said her close work with health care professionals inspired her to pitch in however possible.
“It’s one of our core beliefs at United that we serve the community in whatever way we can,” Lundy said. “I’m not a nurse or a doctor — all of our nurse and doctor staff is out there on the front line and this is my way to also help them. I can’t be on the front line but I can help protect in a different way.”
Lundy’s masks are made with a cotton face, flannel interior and a removable insert, made of non-woven material, that can be washed.
After Lundy made her first batch of 100 masks and handed them out to family and friends, she offered her crafting services to Jordan City Administrator Tom Nikunen and her brother, who works at a Minnesota school district.
“They both replied, relatively quickly, and I split the masks between the two of them,” Lundy said.
Since then, Lundy’s been busy crafting hundreds of additional masks after receiving requests from local residents. She estimates it takes her about 20 minutes to finish a mask. She said she’ll keep creating masks as long as she can get materials.
Meanwhile, down in New Prague, Rebecca Rausch is looking to help out in a similar way — despite not knowing how to sew.
“I can’t sew a lick, but I’m a really good organizer and a great promoter,” Rausch said.
In recent weeks, Rausch has organized the production of thousands of protective face masks for Minnesota health care professionals — many of which are produced by local crafters. It all started when she learned about H600 — a sterile, heavyweight surgical wrap that can be used to create face masks that are effective in blocking particulate material.
Rausch created an organization, Mask Army 4 Heroes, to build a network of local crafters that help sew and distribute the masks. The hardest thing to come by, however, has been funds to purchase the premium fabric.
“It is very expensive to come by,” she said. “It’s the same fabric they use in surgery to clean sterile surgical instruments.”
But in the past couple weeks Mask Army 4 Heroes has built partnerships with local businesses and now hopes to produce 20,000 masks in the near future. Regions Hospital in St. Paul recently delivered a large shipment of H600 fabric to Raush, which she is currently distributing to 50 community crafters in metro and southern Minnesota and about 40 seamsters in North Dakota.
RaDon Inc., a horse apparel and drapery manufacturer, has volunteered to manufacture H600 masks in bulk. Rausch said they’re in the process of finalizing designs, but are still seeking a party to assist with die cutting.
“The whole idea is to get this fabric into as many hands as possible because it’s so much more effective than the cloth masks,” Rausch said. “It’s not as cute, but they are definitely much more protective and they’re reusable.”
Cleaning services
Well-built masks can provide a strong barrier, but in some cases it’s best if additional precautions can be taken. For local emergency personnel, Service Restoration has been providing just that.
The locally-owned restoration firm has been doing its part to keep local emergency workers healthy by offering free cleaning and disinfecting services to emergency agencies throughout the southwest metro.
Service Restoration territory manager Ray Sandey said the company is currently offering weekly clean-up services at 15 southwest metro locations, including Jordan, Shakopee, Chaska and Edina.
“I put together an email list of area fire departments and police departments and sent it out to see if this would be of interest,” Sandey said. “Within minutes I got a bunch of calls back.”
Earlier this month, they fogged and disinfected high-touch areas at the Jordan Fire Department, Jordan Police Department (and squad cars) and Jordan City Hall.
“This helps save us peace of mind,” Nikunen said. “Our (the city’s) only stake in this is to help supply the same services we need to provide all the time: police, fire, water and sewer. We have to keep our staff healthy to keep providing services and this helps a great deal with that.”
Sandey said Service Restoration plans to keep up the weekly cleanings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“There are times, unfortunately, where we’re not super busy — like right now,” Sandey said. “So it’s actually working out pretty good, it’s keeping some employees busy and they get a lot out of it.”
Staying fit
Some business owners are refocusing efforts to keep local residents and other small businesses healthy. Teena Medick, a strength instructor with Toning to the Core, and health and wellness coach Jenny Flynn are partnering with Nicole Schmitt, owner of Sculpt and Shred, to offer a three-month fitness program led by Schmitt.
“I reached out to Nicole because I have been in the fitness industry for over 10 years and I know what a struggle it is especially now since gyms have had to close,” Flynn said.
The program, Covid Shred, is similar to Schmitt’s other programming, but features workouts from Medick, who specializes in strength training with weights and a stability ball.
“It kind of mixes things up a little bit, so they’re not just seeing Nicole as a fitness instructor,” Medick said. “They’re seeing things I do in my classes, which are probably not what they’re used to.”
Flynn offers even more variety to the program by providing nutritional guidance.
“This program really is to help Nicole save her business, for one, and also to reach out to the community and help them through this time by leading a healthier lifestyle,” Flynn said. “We need to build each other up during this time so we’re all standing on our feet when we come out of this on the other side.”