At a meeting on Monday, Jordan City Council members awarded a contract for construction of the Highway 282 and Creek Lane project, which has been in the works since at least 2017.
Construction is set to begin this spring.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a contract with Max Steininger, Inc., who offered the lowest bid at just under $2.3 million.
The total project pricetag is around $3.1 million including other construction costs like tree removal and a 5% contingency fee to ensure project costs do not outgrow what was funded.
At this point City Engineer Mike Waltman said the project is completely funded through a combination of sources including state funding, grants, funds from the general levy and some Scott County CDA funds.
The project will take place in stages throughout the spring and through fall 2021.
Though a final schedule of when each stage will begin will be available from the contractor in early April depending on weather conditions, at this point construction on the northern leg of Creek Lane will occur May through June. Construction of the roundabout off of Highway 282 is set to take place between June and August of this year. The west leg of Highway 282 in Jordan will be under construction between August and September, and finally the southern part of Creek Lane between September and October.
Council member Jeremy Goebel commented that improvements to this stretch of road have been talked about for years in Jordan.
“It’s an excellent step forward,” Mayor Mike Franklin said.
A public hearing will be held April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers to go over more details and answer questions. The hearing will be followed by a 7 p.m. meeting about other 2021 infrastructure improvements in Jordan.