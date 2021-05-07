Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, May 10, Highway 282 will be closed in between Mill Street and Lydia Road in Jordan.
The road will remain closed through mid-June as crews work on reconstruction in the area.
The closures were originally set to begin May 3 but were pushed back by a week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
During construction, traffic will be detoured around the closure via Highway 21, County Road 8 and Highway 13.
Once this section of road is complete in mid-June, crews will begin work between Lydia Rd and County Road 79 before finishing up between County Road 79 and Highway 13.
There will be additional closures along Highway 282 through October 2021.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3usPg0e.