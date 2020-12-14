“Can we make sure we’re muted?” Miss Jordan 2020-21 Mackenzie Elsenpeter says with a smile as little voices excited to share their favorite thing about Christmas get louder and less intelligible.
When Elsenpeter was crowned in September, she was a bit concerned that many of the events the Jordan ambassadors normally participate in would not be able to go on due to COVID-19.
Despite challenges, they’ve been able to find ways to work with pandemic restrictions to make some of their traditions happen.
“The girls and I have had a pretty wild ride so far and we’ve loved every minute of it,” Elsenpeter said.
One of the Miss Jordan program’s biggest events of the year, the Winter Carnival in St. Paul, was canceled in 2020.
When she found out the disappointing news, her first thought was to try to find something that could be equally special, Elsenpeter said.
In the hopes of “filling the gap,” Elsenpeter worked with past Miss Jordan Ariana Velishek to come up with an alternative way to get the community involved — “Christmas Stories and Hot Chocolate with Miss Jordan.”
In the past, the Miss Jordan program has had library storytimes throughout the school year, but they haven’t done a holiday themed one to Elsenpeter’s knowledge, and certainly not over Zoom.
Over the two weekends leading up to Christmas, Elsenpeter set up four time slots where parents could sign up their kids to join a Zoom call with Miss Jordan where she would read them a selection of Christmas books as well as interact with each child while wearing her crown and sash.
Prior to the Zoom calls, Elsenpeter and program organizer Terra Lembeck hand-deliver hot cocoa to each child on the call, what Elsenpeter hopes will be an extra-special way to connect while following COVID-safe guidelines.
“I’m so excited to get to chat with some of the kids from the community, that’s something that’s always really big,” said Elsenpeter. “Especially the little kids are always so in awe of princesses, so I’m excited to see their faces and get to chat with them, because a lot of them this is their first time seeing me as Miss Jordan.”
She’s still hoping to be able to attend Winter Carnival next year. Prior to that, there are a few tentative upcoming events in spring and summer, which Elsenpeter is excited about.
In the meantime, for Elsenpeter, connecting with those in her community is what it’s all about.
“I’m just really grateful that we’ve been able to do the things we’ve done,” Elsenpeter said. “With COVID some of them may look different, but it’s still fun, and it’s fun for the community, too.”
More details about the Miss Jordan Ambassadors Program can be found on the organization’s Facebook page, bit.ly/347K5aM.