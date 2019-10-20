In an age where communication is easier than ever, many people find they barely know their nextdoor neighbors. This everyday irony is observed by many, yet few do anything but remark on it.
There are exceptions though; at Hope Lutheran Church in Jordan, intern pastor Hans Peterson has developed a program called the Welcome Table, which offers free meals to Jordanites once a month in an effort to form a greater community bond.
On Oct. 13, the congregation served 120 a free meal at Hope Lutheran, 201 Hope Ave. The program was developed by Peterson as part of his studies at Luther Seminary in St. Paul. Peterson chose to develop a community-centered program around dinner because it is a powerful, universal activity that sometimes is cast aside in favor of convenience.
"It's an ordinary thing we all need to do, and yet it's interesting that we can go through a drive-thru and eat inexpensive food in our car on the way to some place, or we can take some time to prepare that food and have a connection to this holy thing — like a plant growing from the earth," he said.
Since the program started, Peterson has been asked whether the Welcome Table was intended to provide a space for community members get to know each other or if it was put together to serve people who might benefit from a free meal.
The answer to both, he said, is yes.
"Back in 1998, when Heidi Morlock, my spouse, and I were in Duluth we lived in a Catholic worker community that provided homes for homeless families," Peterson said. "... One of the things that I deeply appreciated was how the lines were blurred between host and guest. If you stopped by at supper time you would not be able to know who was homeless, who was a live-in volunteer, or who lived outside the house and brought supper."
In true community spirit, it is not only members of the Hope Lutheran congregation that serves meals. Rod Morlock and his daughter, Kasey, are serving the meal next month, the Jordaness Lions are serving in December and members of the spanish-speaking community and Nueva Vida church are serving in January.
"It really is meant to be a community event," Peterson said.
Following the meal there is a also a worship service. Peterson said most people stayed for the service last week, while others showed up only for the service — but either way, attendance is not mandatory in order to enjoy the meal.
"My hope is that this is an opportunity to discover what healing and reconciliation look like for people of faith in this community and what might happen if we sit down with each other and share a meal," Peterson said.
The next Welcome Table meal will be served at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the church. Gathering music and worship will follow at 6 p.m.
I have been making my way around the community trying to talk with pastors and leaders in other churches to let them know about this. Another important thing to emphasize is that the worship piece afterward is not intended to replace/compete with a church where one already might be connected.