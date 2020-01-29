They say that death waits for no man, but what about Mother Nature?
Minnesota cemeteries are required to provide burial services “so far as possible,” per state statutes. That means even in the depths of Minnesota’s bitter cold winters, someone has to try and carve a six-foot hole through rock-hard ground.
In Jordan, Vern Hennes is one of those guys — and he has been for a while.
Hennes, who’s been digging graves for Calvary Cemetery in Jordan for close to 40 years, said that said some winter digs have been tough, but they’ve always managed to get the job done.
“I’ve always been able to get out there, but when it’s cold and there is a lot of frost it gets to be a struggle,” Hennes said. “You work through it.”
Hennes uses a backhoe to dig graves and relies on “frost teeth” in the winter. Once the freeze sets in, he attaches six sets of teeth to his 30-inch bucket and stabilizers.
“They pretty much cut right through, unless (the frost) is really deep. Then I’ve got to work at it and scratch until I get a hole,” Hennes said.
The University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center’s frost monitoring site in Lamberton currently reports 24 inches of frost under bare ground — already six inches greater than last year’s deepest reading. Hennes said he broke through about 6 inches of heavy frost for his most recent grave.
“There is snow cover so that helps. That insulates it quite a bit,” he said.
But not every grave is the same. Hennes said a job at Spirit Hill Cemetery during last year’s brutally cold winter was considerably more difficult.
“It was froze almost straight to the bottom,” Hennes said. “That took some time.”
Across Minnesota and Wisconsin (both states enforce winter burials), cemeteries employ a variety of other means to combat the cold, including jackhammers to break through frost and space heaters and ground thawing blankets to thaw the grave. St. John’s Business Administrator Jonathan Brandtner said he’s even heard stories of lighting fires on top of graves in the old days.
“That would’ve been before Vern’s time though,” Brandtner said.
Hennes has always used a backhoe during his four decades of grave digging, with which he operates a local tree removal service. Winter burials take Hennes several hours — considerably longer than summer jobs. Graves at Calvary Cemetery are 8 feet long, 2.5 feet wide and about 6 feet deep.