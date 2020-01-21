Jordan does not have an indoor ice arena, to the dismay of many, and it might not for some time. But that doesn't mean there aren't places to skate in town.
The Jordan Public Works Department builds and maintains two community ice rinks in town and two smaller neighborhood rinks in the Bridle Creek and Timberline developments each winter.
Despite some warm weather at the beginning of this season, the rink outside the Mini-Met was open ahead of schedule.
"It was open before Christmas break and usually it's right after that we get them to freeze up," Public Works Director Scott Haas said.
The Lagoon Park rink, however, took longer to freeze since it's built on a patch of grass and it took time for a deep frost to set into the ground. The Mini Met rink, on the other hand, has a concrete base and froze quickly.
"Both rinks, Lagoon and Mini Met, are both in good shape," Haas said. "We got them started earlier than normal actually and considering December was a pretty warm month we're sitting pretty good, I think."
But that doesn't mean the department's work is done just yet. Public works staff tries to maintain the rinks nearly every day during the winter months. It all starts in the morning, when they take the ice resurfacer over the rinks to clear off shavings and fill in little cracks and nicks. Then they flood the rinks with about 1/8 inch of water to form a new, even coat of ice.
Clearing the streets is still public works' top priority during a snowfall, however, so they aren't always able to clear the rinks immediately. In those instances, Haas said, eager skaters who clear the rinks with shovels may do more harm than good.
"When people shovel the snow against the boards it makes it harder for us to do our job," Haas said. "If the rinks aren't shoveled off, people probably shouldn't be down there skating on them."
Throughout the whole process, the department's best friend and worst enemy is the air temperature. If it is too cold outside, the water freezes before it can spread and fill the rink evenly. If it is too warm, the ice won't freeze.
"When it is 20 degrees outside that's just about perfect. It doesn't freeze too fast but it levels off," Haas said.
Many would say these problems could be alleviated by building an indoor ice rink in town, but that solution poses it's own set of problems — most of which are financial. The Jordan City Council established an ice hockey arena committee about four years ago, which was tasked with pursuing a partnership with another city to build a hockey arena, possibly at the Scott County Fairgrounds.
The committee reached out to the city of Belle Plaine, but officials declined the proposal and instead developed a partnership with Le Sueur. Next the committee reached out to Jordan Public Schools to gage their interest in forming an a partnership with the New Prague School District and city.
"That really hasn't gone anywhere," Jordan City Administrator Tom Nikunen said. "I think our city council and our school district have basically decided we have other more important things to do first, so that's kind of on a back burner for us."
The city council recently voted to keep the committee around in case a proposal arises, but looking to the future, it appears a partnership may be required in making the venture viable. Nikunen said that if the city pursued a hockey arena alone, it would have to be a high priority for community members since it would demand a significant investment.
But such instances aren't unheard of. Nikunen grew up in Roseau, where there are 2,300 people and three indoor ice rinks.
"It depends on your priorities," he said. "For them its a huge priority to have an ice arena and hockey. That has been an economic development generator for them. Up in Roseau they have six weekend hockey tournaments a year. They have three hotels, it brings in commerce throughout the winter."
One of the most effective actions indoor rink proponents could take is starting a youth organization, but without an indoor rink that creates a bit of a "chicken and the egg" paradox. Overall, it's unlikely Jordan will have an ice arena until the community is largely onboard with footing the significant start up costs.
"It's similar to the pool issue where the cost is the hardest thing to wrap your head around," Nikunen said. "Without a youth organization that is fundraising and helping to make it happen, it's going to be hard for us to make that first step."