123 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1896
We are all very much pleased with the abundant rainfall this past week.
John Dolz has his sorghum factory in Helena in first class condition and is turning out excellent surveys.
Quite a number of Jordan fans attended the baseball game in New Prague last Sunday between the two teams. New Prague won, but we have never heard such language as used by some of the New Prague “gentlemen.” If the entire N.P. audience and seven players would imbibe some politeness they would be able to play better ball.
Therefore, we issue a challenge: play a game in Belle Plaine on Sept. 27, same players on both teams and an out-of-town umpire. We have $50 on deposit in Scott County Bank. New Prague ante up by Sept. 23 to the bank — C.H. Casey, Capt. Jordan Baseball Club.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show is playing in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Reduced train tickets are available.
Day Operator Johann of Merriam Junction has moved into the Rendler house next to City Hall. He will go to and return from the junction by train.
Did you ever hear of Colburn? He is the new photographer who has lately taken possession of the Fouch Gallery. He will have some new ways of photos to show you next week.
Thursday noon the public school well was ringing. It broke loose from its moorings and came down through the building onto the steps with a crash and splintered the steps. Fortunately, no one was injured. It was securely replaced.
At the school meeting last Saturday it was voted, 145 to 127, to erect a new school building and levy a special $1,000 tax. With a total of $4,000 in the building fund, a comfortable, pretentious, commodious, handsome and convenient edifice of education can be built, a pride to the city. It will be constructed on the same grounds as the present building and the material in the old building will be used in the basement of the new.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1919
F.C. Morlock wed Martha Trenter on Wednesday of last week. They will live in the Ditz residence on Second Street after Oct. 15.
The 10th annual Scott County Fair opens today. Band concerts will be given by the Jordan Brass Band, A.C. Hagie director. Free movies will be shown each evening. A Livestock Parade is this afternoon at 1:30 and the Industrial Parade at 7:30 p.m. There will be dancing Saturday evening at the pavilion and at the Opera House.
Yesterday was Constitution Day and was appropriately and patriotically observed by the pupils at St. John’s School. The program consisted of musical presentations, readings and a Flag Salute by the seventh grade boys.
Two men, after four weeks of work, have finished a job of tiling at the Ed Nachbar farm. They laid 435 linear rods of tile, improving about eight acres of land at a cost of approximately $575.
On Wednesday evening of next week there is going to be a Sunday school board meeting at the M.E. church at 8 p.m. All officers should be present.
A large “Homecoming Festival” is being planned for the county to “Welcome Home” and show its appreciation of our county’s young men and women who were in our country’s service organizations. There will be reviews, military band, speeches and more.
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 15, 1949
Totals in the local 1949 school enrollment has dropped about 30 less students than 1948.
The Scott County Fair had another successful year with 1,967 total exhibitors. The Industrial Parade is regarded as the largest and grandest parade ever. Leading the parade were the Colors and Mounted Guards. Following were 40 floats, bands and military units.
The E.F. Killians sold their Jordan Hatchery business and building to Roland Nachbar. The Killians were in business 23 years.
Polly Pigtail 4-5 Club discussed projects for the coming year. Mary Jane Ploen is reporter.
At the Fair: Phyllis Morlock was awarded the turkey hen by guessing the turkey weight. The turkey was given by the Commander Elevator. The St. Paul’s Lutheran Food Stand again served their wonderful chicken vegetable soup and other homemade goods. Edith Casey reports over 200 people visited the Jordan Pioneer Memorial (log cabin). George Goutsos had his popcorn wagon here for the 30th year.
Jordan Day Cleaners proprietor Herman Morkrid is having the grand opening of his business in the V.F.W. building on Main Street on Sept. 16.
The rains, though a little late, are still good for pastures, meadows, trees and plowing, to say nothing of wells.
“Forty-five veterans of the Jordan Agricultural Class are carrying out soil conservation practices on their farm,” said County Agent Dewey Hahn.
Huth’s Grocery is the Greyhound bus stop. Get your one-way tickets to the Cities at 70 cents, Mankato 90 cents, Duluth $3.70 and Chicago for $8.
Specials at Sunder’s Grocery are Cherrios at 15 cents per package, Jello two for 14 cents, Campbell’s vegetable soup two for 25 cents and 15 oz. can asparagus for 23 cents.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1969
A public meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. in the Jordan High School to discuss the effect the proposed trailer park will have on the school district and on the tax base in the Jordan community.
Highlighting the sixth annual Old Time Steam and Gas Engine Festival here this year will be a steam engine vs. gas tractor pulling contest. Dates for the festival are Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28. The festival is sponsored by the Scott-Carver Threshers Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hedstrom and family, also Cindy Pekarski, attended the Bemidji State and University of Minnesota-Morris football game. Son, Peter Hedstrom, is on the Bemidji team.
Steve Royle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Royle has been elected president of the 1969-70 Jordan High School senior class. Carol Seifert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Seifert will serve as vice president. Secretary this year is Ruth Stahler, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Stahler. Ron Jabs, treasurer, is son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Jabs.
Roger Busch, foreman of the Jordan Independent print shop, returned home Saturday from Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, after having been a patient there a week.
Arlington defeated Jordan Hubmen football 30-8. Even though the game was one-sided, the Hubmen never gave up and kept in there fighting.
30 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 1989
Thirteen Jordan area women competed for the 1989 Miss Jordan title. Sue Laabs, a 1989 high school graduate was crowned at the ceremonies at Heimatfest Saturday night. Sue is the daughter of Jim and Helen Laabs and was sponsored by the Scott County Oil Company.
Selected as first princess is Carmel Leasure, daughter of Jetty and Bill Leasure and sponsored by The Suds Seller. The second princess is Brenda Hartman, sponsored by Jordan Wine and Spirits. Voted Miss Congeniality was Shannon Seaver, daughter of Don and Joann Seaver, sponsored by Geno’s Tap Room and Hub.
About 150 family and friends gathered at St. John’s dining room to help Christina Mechtel celebrate her 100 years “young” birthday on Sunday, Sept. 10. She came from a family of 13. She and her husband had eight children, 30 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Jordan schools opened their doors to 1,205 students Sept. 5. Attendance remaining the same at the high school level; St. John’s decreased slightly; but the Jordan Elementary decreased by 10-20 students less than last year according to Betty Malecha — secretary at JES.
New teachers at St. John’s are Lori Malik, Kim Hartman and Mrs. Fogarty; at JES are Nancy Wittman and Sharon Gin.
Jordan Hubmen dropped a 7-6 heart-breaker to Le Sueur last Friday night. It was parents night at Jordan and for most of the way Jordan seemed in control of the game. The Le Sueur Giants scored a touchdown and extra point midway through the fourth quarter to give them a 7-6 victory over Jordan.
The Jordan Jaguars won an opening tilt over Le Center Wildcats last Thursday by defeating them 3-1.