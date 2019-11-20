Teasing in Much Ado about Nothing
Buy Now

Victoria Ray, in the role of Beatrice, teases Parker Rogers as Balthasar, while Trinity Thorstad and Nat Parrott (back right), playing Connie and Victoria, watch in amusement. Community member Tom Colling (back left) provides jazz trumpet accompaniment throughout the production.

 Photo by Michael Strasburg

'Much Ado about Nothing' 

Drama premieres tonight 

page 24 

Events

Recommended for you