City employees worked on a comprehensive study over the past year, measuring eco-friendly municipal practices, in order to elevate Jordan to a Step 4 GreenStep City, the highest of any city in Scott County.
Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program that pushes cities to achieve sustainability and quality of life goals. It’s managed by a public-private partnership, which includes Minnesota Pollution Control and the Metropolitan Council.
There are five steps of being a GreenStep City, Jordan City Planner Nathan Fuerst said. The first step is simply adopting a resolution to participate in the program. Jordan did that in 2015.
Steps 2 and 3 consist of implementing best practices that improve sustainabilty. The field of best practices proposed by GreenSteps is fairly comprehensive, including sustainable goals for transportation, buildings and lighting, land use, environmental management and community development.
The final two steps are a bit different. Step 4 requires a city to complete an assessment, measuring its performance in a number of areas, including building and planning, city fleet transportation, open space, energy and others to establish a baseline. Step 5 is showing improvement in those areas.
This summer Jordan was approved as a Step 4 city after completing a year-long assessment.
“There was a huge amount of work to asses multiple different things,” Fuerst said. “There’s buildings and lights, city fleet gas mileage, transportation.”
The comprehensive process that required Fuerst to work with department heads to gather information on things like street light efficiency, fuel consumption by city vehicles and the number of miles employees travel to work each day.
City Administrator Tom Nikunen said some priority improvements the city is eyeing include replacing more high pressure sodium street lights with LED lights and swapping out older lighting fixtures in city buildings for more energy efficient fixtures. But considering the upfront costs, it will likely take a little more time for Jordan to achieve Step 5 status.
“You don’t just go replace the lights immediately,” Fuerst said. “It’s rather expensive so you do it over the course of several years.”
“I think a lot of the step from Step 4 to Step 5 is going to be progressive improvements that will save the city energy costs, which in turn saves the community money,” Nikunen said.
When it comes to saving money, replacing the lights outside the public works building, for example, presents a less than two-year return on investment.
“We’re talking thousands of dollars in replacement lights, so that can tell you we’ll be making benefits after a year-and-a-half to the tune of thousands of dollars per year,” Nikunen said.
But even if Jordan doesn’t make Step 5 by next summer, progress could be seen sooner rather than later.
“Right now we’re toying with taking public works or city haul and systematically coming up with a system to replace them over a few years,” Nikunen said. “It’s not great to just replace things that aren’t broken, but we will have to replace some things systematically to improve.”
A list of Jordan’s GreenSteps accomplishments can be found at www.JordanMN.gov