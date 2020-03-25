The Jordan Area Food Shelf last year changed locations and revamped its service model to give users more of a grocery store experience, but like many things, that's all changed amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The food shelf switched to curbside service earlier this month and is expected to do the same the weekend of March 28 barring any possible additional lockdown measures. The food shelf's priority last week was gathering food for Jordan Public Schools students who lost access to school breakfast and lunch over the week-long spring break.
Jordan Area Food Shelf Director Tanya Velishek said the organization has received donations of all types — toilet paper, canned goods, cereal, soups and more — since the crisis started.
"I know that the community wants to help and provide support, please do drop off plants, cards, food and (have) phone conversations so your family members or friends with health conditions still feel connected," Velishek said. "You still can go outside and be with your family in your homes, so be creative and get back that family time that we appreciate the most."
In addition to serving as Jordan mayor, Velishek is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis.
"We are taking care of patients and trying to manage staying healthy," she said. "My recommendation is to stay home especially when sick, social distancing, wash your hands since this virus lives on surfaces and be with family. Don't expose older adults and be patient with the restrictions."
Donations to the food shelf can be dropped off at the collection bin inside Radermacher's Fresh Market, located in the exit foyer.