Editor's note: The following article was submitted by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Community in Jordan will be holding a mini Fall Festival Sunday, Sept. 20, keeping in bounds with the state’s restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There won’t be any big tents erected, but a line of smaller tents will go up to shelter a large farmers’ market featuring homegrown and homemade items donated by church members. There won’t be a huge sit-down chicken and ham dinner served with stuffing and mashed potatoes, but a takeout chicken picnic lunch will be available. There won’t be bingo, but various raffles will be held. There won’t be a live auction featuring the beautiful, hand-sewn quilts made by talented women in the quilting group, but there is an online auction already underway.
“It’s definitely a smaller version of our annual Fall Festival, but we think area residents will still enjoy it and find some wonderful edible and useful items to purchase,” said Sue Zimitsch, the event’s chairwoman.
The chicken picnic lunch, which includes broasted chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, a bun and dessert, will be available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Rice Street (across the street from the church at 215 Broadway St. N.). Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for a child’s meal.
A farmers' market featuring garden produce, baked goods, crafts, jams, jellies, and plants will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., also in the old school lot across from the church. Raffle tickets will be available the day of the event and also at the parish office or from many parishioners. One of the beautiful donated quilts will be raffled, as well as meat packages, a large array of donated items, and cash, including a jackpot drawing.
The quilt auction has been moved online and features a dozen items that can now be viewed and bid on through a link on the parish website, www.sjbjordan.org. Bidding closes at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. The quilters of the parish work year-round to create these artistic masterpieces that will keep buyers warm through the long winter months ahead.
“We were close to cancelling everything, but it is our parish’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and so we modified it significantly to make sure it is safe for all participants and volunteers and we’re moving ahead,” said Zimitsch. “We hope area residents will come out to support us and enjoy what we are offering.”