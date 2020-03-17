Social distancing was in effect at the Jordan City Council chambers Monday night, as council members sat staggered throughout the room while limited staff occupied the public audience chairs.
During a brief meeting, the council approved a resolution declaring a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration puts into effect an outbreak response plan drafted by city staff last week. The plan is tailored to the city, but draws heavily from the Scott County Plan, League of Minnesota Cities recommendations and reference materials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Coronavirus is very time-consuming and we don't know what the outcome is," said Mayor Tanya Velishek, who is a nurse practitioner with Fairview Health Services. "Having the city propose the emergency response and knowing what to do is just making us prepared for the weeks to come. I recommend that everyone's watching the news and follows the directions of social distancing and keeping to themselves."
The outbreak response plan outlines three phases that trigger city actions. The phases are: preparation, intermediate to full response and full response. Water, sewer, police and fire services as highlighted as core priorities.
The city is well into phase two of the plan, which recommends preventive health measures, such as planning for the possibility of canceling city events and services and notifying residents, businesses and other stakeholders of potential cutbacks in city services.
Phase three recommends the city suspend all non-critical services, implement telecommuting or remote work policies, cancel all employee travel and city events and consider implementing back-up staffing plans. Phase three occurs when there is "reason to believe a severe and widespread pandemic is imminent in the Midwest and Minnesota."
City Administrator Tom Nikunen said Monday night the city is somewhere between phases two and three. City Hall was closed to visitors early this week, but front office staff is still working and available by telephone.
Nikunen said the police department is currently rotating four officers out of work duties as a preventative measure to keep the department healthy. Two of the out-of-office staff are school resource officers whose duties were already limited by school closures.
Councilman Terry Stier asked if firefighters will be compensated if they are infected while responding to an emergency. Nikunen said there isn't much information available on that right now.
"I don't think the federal and state government have really weighed in on that as far as volunteer fire departments, if they were to get this virus through their work on-call," Nikunen said. "I'm not sure they've addressed that yet."
Councilman Jeremy Goebel said the Jordan Fire Department canceled all March meetings and firefighters who've been out of the state in the past two weeks are prohibited from responding to fire calls.
"There's been a handful of guys, most of them are not very happy about missing out on the calls," Goebel said.
Councilman Jeff Will was concerned the plan did not include an end date. Councilman Robert Whipps said the plan grants the city broad authority, but conceded that may be necessary in an emergency.
"You can justify and fit anything under the umbrella but I suppose with all the unknowns that's kind of where we're at, and where the county and state's at," Whipps said. "It is what it is."