The Jordan City Council last week dedicated the week of Aug. 9-15 to former Jordan Mayor Ron Jobs, who died July 21 at age 68.
"We proudly recognize, honor and celebrate a life well lived with community service and all the hearts you touched in your time on earth," the council's proclamation said.
Jabs was mayor of Jordan for 16 years, from 1993 to 2008. Prior to that, he was elected to the Jordan City Council for 12 years. Jabs remained active in city government for the rest of his life and was chairman of the Jordan Economic Development Authority at the time of his death.
"I served with Ron for quite a few years and I always considered him a mentor," Councilman Jeremy Goebel said. "He's going to be missed and it makes me very sad that most people in Jordan who have been here don't realize the contributions that he gave and the time he gave ... he was a great man and he will be missed."
Jabs also served as the first president of the Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency, president of the Minnesota Mayors Association and sat on the League of Minnesota Cities board of directors.
The League of Minnesota Cities honored Jabs in 2009 with the C.C. Ludwig Award, which recognizes city officials for their vision, statesmanship and unwavering commitment to the public good. The award is considered the league's highest honor.
Councilman Jeff Will shared what he learned from his time serving on committees and as officers of the Jordan Historical Society with Jabs.
"I knew Ron since I'd been a kid," Will said. "... One of the things I've learned from Ron over the last year more than anything was his uncanny ability to listen to people and really listen at a level not just to appease them — he made them feel heard ... there's a million things in town he was probably responsible for that nobody will ever know."