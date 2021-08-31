The Jordan City Council is reviewing three candidates for its vacant councilor position.
The councilor will fill a vacant seat left by Matt Schmitt’s resignation for the remaining 16 months of the term, through the end of 2022. The position will then be up for a special election to a two-year term.
Candidates include Beau Johnson, Jeff Will and Scott Penney. The candidates were interviewed at an Aug. 30 work session.
The council plans to choose one of the candidates at its Tuesday, Sept. 7 meeting.
CANDIDATES
Johnson is a three-year resident of Jordan who serves as a police officer on the Prior Lake Police Department.
“I am committed to public service and wish to bring measurable progress while maintaining reasonable growth,” Johnson stated in his application.
Will is a 61-year resident of Jordan, who works with W.W. Will & Sons, has previously served for eight years on the City Council.
He said in his application that he would “look at issues from a businessman’s perspective” and cut wasteful spending.
Penney, a seven-year Jordan resident is a chiropractor who serves on the Jordan Lions Club.
“As a local business owner and father of four young children, I have a valuable opinion on the future direction of our community,” he stated.