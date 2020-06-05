Jordan City Council members shared their thoughts on death of George Floyd and resulting protests and riots in the Twin Cities at the end of their June 1 meeting.
Floyd died outside a south Minneapolis market on Memorial Day, as he was being taken into custody for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was filmed pinning a handcuffed Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck.
In the following days, Floyd's death spurred protests and riots in the Twin Cities and charges for the officers involved.
Tanya Velishek
Mayor Tanya Velishek focused her remarks on the protests and riots.
"It's devastating to see not only do we have COVID happening, but protests in the city in Minneapolis and closing down hospitals and clinics, and businesses and stores burning down," Velishek said. "The intentions, to me, just weren't the right intentions, but I understand that people can protest."
Velishek did not weigh in on the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death.
Amanda Schuh
Councilwoman Amanda Schuh said it is the duty of local leaders and city staff to respond to the issue, even if last weeks events took place in the inner-metro.
"If you think this is a Minneapolis problem, and a St. Paul problem, then you're wrong and you're not listening," Schuh said. "Especially on this council and staff, it's our responsibility to use our privilege and our voices to truly listen to what we can do to make a change."
Schuh said she works to create a safe space in her roles as a clinician, citizen and city official.
"It's a problem, it's been there for hundreds of years and we need to face that uncomfortable truth, especially with a lot of us that come from privilege and being aware of that and lifting that up and really listening to what we can do with that privilege."
Bill Heimkes
Councilman Bill Heimkes limited his remarks to saying he agreed with Schuh.
"That was just great what Amanda just said. I agree totally and I couldn't have said it any better, so I'll just leave it at that."
Terry Stier
Councilman Terry Stier said he agreed with Schuh and added that Jordan is a very caring and close-knit community that has grown more inclusive over the years.
"I don't believe that good 'ol boy network is as strong as it used to be and I think that our community has been opening up and welcoming when new residents come into our community," Stier said. "Do we still have work to do? Yes. You can't tell me there is a community out there that doesn't need work."
Stier also commended Police Chief Brett Empey's leadership of city law enforcement.
Robert Whipps
Councilman Robert Whipps condemned the use of force carried out on Floyd.
"I think what happened is tragic," Whipps said. "I get a little tired of hearing people say, 'well he did this,' or 'he broke the law,' or 'if he was saying I can't breathe he had to be able to breathe.' Well, he certainly wasn't breathing for the three minutes — or resisting — for the three minutes that he was unconscious and that officer had his knee on his neck. It's tragic to see that, it's tragic that a gentleman lost his life ... We're talking about attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill worst case scenario. It's very sad."
Whipps also expressed disappointment in the Minneapolis police union's leadership.
"I think we're going to have to see this process play out and we're going to have to have a different result when it comes to accountability," Whipps said.
Jeremy Goebel
Councilman Jeremy Goebel promoted a donations drive at Pickled Pig Pub for Invisible Wounds Project, which distributes essential items to Twin Cities emergency workers.
"I just wanted to put it out there that if you have anything to drop off, the Pickled Pig is collecting."
Jeff Will
Councilman Jeff Will's remarks focused on damage to property.
"I get the peaceful protests," Will said. "I get the fact that people can be upset, but by the same token, I see a lot of people who are not taking personal responsibility. If you're supposed to be off the street at 8 o'clock, get off the street. If you're going to loot and steal, I don't think that's an acceptable behavior. I don't think anybody condones that."
Will said rioters who set fires and loot are misguided and should be arrested.
"To tear down a city for quote-unquote 'justice,' I don't understand what you're definition of justice is then," Will said. "Ruining of people's lives and livelihoods, to me, is not justice. The only thing I'm disappointed about is that this wasn't met more forcefully at the beginning because I think there is a lot of devastation that could've been avoided."