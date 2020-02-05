Jordan will pave a downtown alleyway that's been causing headaches for the public works department after a City Council vote Monday.
The gravel surface of the alley — located between Mill Street and Broadway Street, half a block north of First Street next to Jordan Agency Inc.— frequently washes out onto Highway 21, or Broadway Street, during heavy rains and requires city cleanup. The council voted 6-0 to order final plans to pave it with blacktop.
"Gravel is washing down the relatively steep slope, which is right at the toe of the bluff, essentially washing into Highway 21," City Engineer Mike Waltman said.
The city's solution is a V-shaped blacktop alley with a slope toward the center that will collect drainage and drive it away from Highway 21. City Administrator Tom Nikunen said the nearest stormwater drain is at the end of the block at the intersection of First and Broadway streets. Waltman said the proposed project wouldn't alter established drainage patterns.
Paving the alley is expected to cost $30,000. The project would be funded 70% by the city and 30% by special assessments from property owners who benefit from the improvements.
The proposal has come up before, but it was abandoned after adjacent property owners were averse to paying assessment fees associated with the project. The city sent mailings to the property owners over the last few months, detailing proposed assessment amounts.
James Terwedo, the only property owner attending a public hearing Monday regarding the issue, said he owns a majority of the assessed properties and supports the project.
"It needs to be done on this alley, and it should be a great improvement," he said.
Following the council's approval, the design team will conduct a topographic survey and develop final plans, which will be packaged and bid as part of the larger 2020 Local Road Resurfacing Project. The council plans to review the final plans sometime in March.