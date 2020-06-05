The Jordan City Council discussed a number of infrastructure projects at its June 1 meeting, ranging from the Highway 169 interchange project to adding parking stalls to Holzer Park.
Here are the key takeaways:
Broadway Street alley
The council approved a resolution to collect assessments to help cover the costs of paving a downtown alley that's been causing headaches for the public works department.
The gravel surface of the alley — located between Mill Street and Broadway Street, half a block north of First Street next to Jordan Agency Inc. — frequently washes out onto Highway 21, or Broadway Street, during heavy rains and requires city cleanup.
The city's solution is a V-shaped blacktop alley with a slope toward the center that will collect drainage and drive it away from Highway 21 toward the nearest stormwater drain at the intersection of First and Broadway streets.
Paving the alley is expected to cost $22,226. The project would be funded 70% by the city and 30% by special assessments from property owners who benefit from the improvements.
A total of $6,668.08 in assessments will be collected from nine parcels determined to benefit from the alley. Individual assessments range from $326 to $1,568, based on alley frontage. The largest parcel, occupied by Jordan Center LLC, was assessed for 144 feet of frontage.
A proposal to pave the alley has come up in the past, but it was abandoned after adjacent property owners were averse to paying assessment fees associated with the project. The city sent mailings to the property owners over the last few months, detailing proposed assessment amounts.
A public hearing regarding the assessments was held June 1. There was no comment. Construction is scheduled to take place this year.
2020 infrastructure improvements
Several other improvement projects are scheduled for this summer. The contract for a collection of six infrastructure projects was awarded to W.M. Mueller & Sons, a Hamburg-based contractor who submitted the lowest project bid, $927,522.
The slate of projects includes resurfacing Syndicate Street and streets in the Cedar Ridge development, mill and overlay of the Jordan Police Department parking lot, improvements to the pedestrian crossing on Aberdeen Avenue, an addition of 25 parking stalls at Holzer Park and paving of the aforementioned alley.
The council awarded local contractor S.M. Hentges & Sons the contract for the the construction of an 8-foot wide pedestrian trail along the north side of 190th Street. The local contractor submitted the lowest bid, totaling $320,681. The trail will span between County Road 9 to Beaumont Avenue, at the edge of the Timberline development.
City Engineer Mike Waltman said bids received were quite favorable due to the current oil market.
Highway 169 interchange
The council received an update on the Highway 169/282 interchange construction process from Jon Horn, vice president of Kimley-Horn — the engineering firm contracted by the city.
Horn said design and environmental review processes are currently being wrapped up while Jordan, Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation wait to hear back from potential funding opportunites.
Funding applications were submitted last month for the U.S. Department of Transpiration's BUILD grant program and regional solicitation funds from the Metropolitan Council. The total amount available from the BUILD grant is $25 million. Maximum funding from the regional solicitation program, which allocates federal transportation funds to locally-initiated projects, is $7 million.
Horn said they expect results to be announced near the end of the year.
"Those future phases are really dependent upon receiving the funding necessary to allow the project to move forward," Horn said.
Preliminary plans for the interchange create an overpass above Highway 169, with a roundabout on the north side of the highway attached to County Road 9, and southbound 169 access ramps. North of the roundabout, County Road 9 will cross above the railroad tracks.
On the south side, there will be an exit ramp taking drivers from northbound Highway 169 to Highway 282 into Jordan, which will be a divided roadway up to the Creek Lane roundabout. Access to northbound Highway 169 will not be available at the current intersection; rather, drivers will use current Creek Lane access point to enter 169.
The current project cost estimate is $33.4 million