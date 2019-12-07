The Jordan City Council shot down a reimbursement request from Councilman Jeff Will Monday, Dec. 2. Will asked the city to reimburse $3,900 in legal fees he accrued while defending himself against a harassment restraining order filed by Mayor Tanya Velishek in August.
City staff recommended the council deny the request, stating in a council memo: "Mr. Will’s defense of the harassment restraining order was personal, with the public purpose component, if any, being incidental to the primary purpose, then reimbursement would not be appropriate."
In his initial request, dated Nov. 19, Will argued that his position on the council played a critical role in the restraining order being filed.
"These expenses would not have occurred if our/your mayor had not brought these allegations against me because I AM a council member and would not have been brought against a private citizen, therefore I expect full reimbursement no different than going to a seminar to gain knowledge and be a better councilmen that will directly benefit the city," Will said in the request.
Finance Director Morey Schaefer responded to Will's request later that day after he, along with City Administrator Tom Nikunen and City Attorney Brian Wisdorf, concluded the request did not qualify as a public purpose expenditure under guidelines set by the Office of the State Auditor.
On Dec. 2, Will argued the matter was inherently tied to the city.
"I can show you the complaint that was filed against me and the documentation provided — literally every piece of paper in there was from a city, city staff or legal," Will said. "There was one document in there that was from me and it was in response to a letter that was left here addressed to quote 'Councilmember Will.'"
Velishek cautioning Will to stop discussing the matter.
"I'd stop right now because you're going to break your contract with me," Velishek said. "This is personal. I would stop because you're breaking your contract ... I'm sorry you're embarrassed by your behaviors, but you've admitted, and we're done addressing this. We're going to move forward."
Velishek then called a vote on the motion and the council voted 5-0 to deny the request, with Will abstaining.
In October, Velishek's appeal for a restraining order was dismissed after both parties reached an agreement that limited their contact. Will was also the subject of two personnel committee investigations over the past year that stemmed from staff complaints.
Following the investigations, the council voted to remove Will from his committee assignments and prohibit him from having one-on-one contact with city employees.
Another request
Will's recent investigations came up earlier in the meeting, leading to a charged discussion as the council reviewed changes to the city personnel policy, which included new parameters to help ensure the city is impartial when investigating staff and council members.
Will said the policy update was missing a couple key changes and suggested the council add a measure that would give the subject of a staff complaint access to an unredacted copy of the complaint following the personnel committee investigation.
"I was not given a copy of an unredacted copy of the interview. I assume personnel was."
Velishek said they're not allowed to go into detail about redaction because of retaliation.
Councilman Jeremy Goebel shared concerns about the policy's lack of oversight.
"Anybody can make anything up about anybody and I don't have a right to know?" Goebel said. "I don't have a right to know what they said about me or I just have to sit and take it? I'm really uncomfortable with that."
Goebel said the last report was so heavily redacted that it was very difficult to parse what the accusations were about. Velishek said the redaction served a role in protecting complainants.
"You need to protect the person so that there is no retaliation or they're going to sue the city," Velishek said. "It's very clear."
"You also owe that same obligation to the accused," Will said.
"No you don't," Velishek said.
Moments later, Velishek gaveled the discussion in an attempt to focus the discussion back on policy matters after Will said "everything in there is a lie."
Nikunen said after the most recent investigation the attorney gave Will and the council all data that was legally available to release.
"What was done in the last process is what legally we can do," he said. "Nothing more nothing less — there is no gray area on that."
Wisdorf advised that the council can add language to the policy instructing investigators to provide council members or city employees who are the subject of a complaint with a copy of the report redacted to the extent required by law.
"I wouldn't recommend you have a carte blanche provision that requires that an unredacted report be provided to the council member or city administrator without having a vetting of that information," Wisdorf said.
City staff will bring the proposed policy back to the council after making additional changes based on council feedback.