The Jordan City Council has given a city employee until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 to submit their resignation, following a closed session meeting in which the council reviewed allegations against the employee. If the employee does not meet the resignation deadline, city staff has been directed to issue a termination notice to the employee.
The council convened the closed session at the end of its meeting Monday night to discuss "preliminary consideration of allegations or charges" against a city employee.
In an email Wednesday morning, City Attorney Brian Wisdorf told the Independent that the Minnesota Data Practices Act limits the city from releasing any additional information about the employee or the allegations.
"The employee at issue has protections pursuant to a collective bargaining agreement," Wisdorf said. "As such, the name of the employee, nature of the complaint, allegations and basis of the discipline/termination of the employee is private data until final disposition of the discipline/termination, which for union employees does not occur until the completion of a grievance process and possible arbitration."
Wisdorf said the final disposition has not yet occurred.